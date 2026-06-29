Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadians: Here’s How Much You’ll Likely Need in Your TFSA to Retire

Canadians: Here’s How Much You’ll Likely Need in Your TFSA to Retire

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock could be a huge winner for long-term retirees.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A “comfortable” TFSA retirement number depends on your spending and what you have in RRSPs, non-registered accounts, and government benefits, so don’t treat the TFSA as the only pillar.
  • For tax-free retirement income, pipeline stocks like Enbridge (ENB) can be a core TFSA holding, with a ~4.87% yield and a strong dividend-growth record despite a higher valuation.

Just how much do you need in your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) to retire comfortably? Well, it ultimately depends on your definition of what a comfortable retirement looks like. And while it’d be nice to have a TFSA worth a lofty six-figure amount, I do think that your TFSA is just one of many pillars of support for a retirement.

It might be an important one that helps you unlock the power of tax-free passive income (from dividends and distributions paid out by investments within a TFSA), but it should not be viewed as a sole pillar to help get one past the retirement finish line. Personally, I think the RRSP, TFSA, and non-registered account should be viewed as that magic trio that can help one retire well and on time (maybe even a bit ahead of schedule in spite of the effects of lingering inflation).

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day

Source: Getty Images

The TFSA is just one piece of the retirement puzzle

Add the effects of CPP (and maybe OAS later on) into the equation, and you’ll have a better picture of where you stand with your retirement. In any case, this piece will have a closer look at how one can transform their TFSA into a tactical provider of income in retirement. Since capital gains and Canadian dividends will be tax-free, the TFSA might be one of the most powerful pillars within one’s retirement arsenal.

As for how much one should shoot to have in their TFSA for retirement, it depends on how much is elsewhere. Of course, if you don’t have an RRSP or minimal savings in a non-registered account, you’ll probably need the other accounts to pick up the slack. In any case, I think it makes little sense to isolate one account and shoot for a figure before retiring. Just like in a team sport, you need all accounts to play ball.

Either way, though, retirement is one of those things where there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. It depends on how much money you expect to come in and go out. If you’re not a traveller, perhaps you’ll need far less than someone else who wants a non-stop adventure every month in their golden years.

Enbridge stock

In terms of TFSA-worthy stocks that can produce significant sums of income, I do like the pipeline plays. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a name that stands out as a passive income favourite, and not only because the yield is far loftier than that of the TSX Index. As it stands today, the shares yield 4.9% — that’s quite low for Enbridge. But, when you also consider the track record of generous dividend increases, as well as the upside momentum riding behind the stock, it becomes more apparent that dividends and dividend growth are no longer the main attractions to the name.

As demand for vital energy transport infrastructure takes off, driven by structural tailwinds, I think it’s hard to bet against the name, just because the valuation is getting up there and the yield is moving to lows not seen in quite a while. At 27 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), you’ll pay a premium for shares, but it’s well worth doing in my view if you want steady, reliable income at the core of your TFSA.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

The RRSP (Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan) is a smart way to save and invest for the future
Energy Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP for a 40-Year-Old in Canada

| Adam Othman

Building wealth during your 40s starts with owning high-quality dividend stocks like this top blue-chip Canadian stock.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

Here’s Where Enbridge Stock Could Be Headed in the Next 3 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of more than 5% in June 2026.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Off 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

While this top Canadian dividend stock pulls back from its highs and offers a yield above 6.5% again, it's easily…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Dividends Stocks Worth Snapping Up on Any Dips

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should be solid picks on the next market correction.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Energy Stocks

Have $21,000 in TFSA Room? Here’s a Dividend Stock Worth Considering

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) looks like a great bet for TFSA investors looking for value and dividends.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Energy Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock: A 5% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian stock offers a 5% yield and has a solid history of consistent cash payments for decades, making it…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

The One Canadian Stock I’d Keep in My TFSA Indefinitely

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this reliable and consistent Canadian stock is the perfect long-term investment to own in your TFSA forever.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Blackberry stock is one of the 2 TSX stocks to buy for long-term wealth creation in your TFSA.

Read more »