This 5.1% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Each and Every Month

One of Canada’s most reliable income investments keeps delivering for unitholders, and the latest results show why it deserves a second look.

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Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance of core FFO between $1.60 and $1.62 per unit, with commercial same property net operating income (NOI) growth targeted at 3.5% to 4%.

The trust posted record leasing spreads of 25.8% in Q1, backed by 98.6% committed retail occupancy across 167 properties in Canada's top markets.

Most investors think about real estate the wrong way.

They picture down payments, mortgages, leaky faucets at 2 a.m., and tenants who stop paying. What they miss is that there is a smarter, simpler way to own a slice of Canada’s most sought-after properties without any of that headache.

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, let everyday investors buy units on the stock exchange in exchange for regular income payments generated by the rents tenants pay. You also get built-in diversification across dozens or even hundreds of properties, without ever signing a lease yourself.

One REIT that stands out for Canadian income investors right now is RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN). It pays a monthly distribution and currently yields around 5.1%. That is more than double what most savings accounts are offering.

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Why RioCan’s retail portfolio is hard to replicate

Founded in 1993 by Ed Sonshine, RioCan is one of Canada’s oldest and largest REITs. It owns 167 properties totalling 31.8 million square feet of leasable space. More than 94% of that portfolio by value sits in Canada’s six major markets, with over 58% concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area.

RioCan’s tenants include Loblaw, Canadian Tire, Metro, Winners, and Dollarama. These are the stores Canadians visit week after week, regardless of the economic backdrop. That kind of necessity-driven foot traffic does not disappear in a downturn.

Notably, a new supply of retail space in Canada is virtually nonexistent. During the first-quarter (Q1) earnings call, CEO Jonathan Gitlin explained that finding unencumbered land in major Canadian markets, getting it zoned, and making the economics of a new build work for you is extraordinarily difficult. That constraint protects RioCan’s pricing power for years to come.

Record leasing numbers tell the real story

Blended leasing spreads hit a record 25.8% in Q1, and new leasing spreads came in at 58.5%. Basically, when leases expire and new ones are signed, RioCan is locking in rents that are dramatically higher than what tenants were paying before.

The trust posted commercial same-property net operating income growth of 4.7% year over year, the third straight quarter at or above 4.5%.

Committed retail occupancy stood at 98.6%, and a 92.4% tenant retention ratio confirmed that the strong rental growth is tied to long-term customer relationships.

It allows RioCan to pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.096 per unit, which translates to a forward yield of 5.1%. In the last three years, the REIT has returned nearly 46% to shareholders after adjusting for dividends.

Average new rents in the quarter crossed $30 per square foot, while the portfolio average sits just above $23. As legacy leases roll over in the coming years, RioCan gets to reset them to market rates. Management has been telegraphing this for some time, and it is now showing up in the numbers.

RioCan is also simplifying its business. The trust has been selling off its RioCan Living residential rental buildings and redeploying that capital into share buybacks, retail portfolio improvements, and debt reduction.

As of early May 2026, the dividend stock had secured approximately $1.04 billion of its $1.3 billion residential disposition target through closed, firm, and conditional deals. Morningstar DBRS responded by affirming RioCan’s BBB credit rating and revising the trend from stable to positive.

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance of core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.60 to $1.62 per unit. Core FFO is the metric that best reflects the recurring earnings power of the retail business. At current unit prices, the stock is trading at what management believes is a meaningful discount to net asset value.

I think RioCan is a compelling choice for income-focused Canadian investors. The monthly distribution, near-full occupancy, record leasing activity, and disciplined capital allocation strategy all point in the same direction. In a turbulent market, owning hard assets with reliable cash flows in Canada’s most in-demand cities is a durable advantage.

For investors seeking to build a passive income stream without the complexity of owning property directly, RioCan deserves a close look.