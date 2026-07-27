How to Invest Your $20,000 TFSA for $97 in Monthly Income

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Splitting a $20,000 between these two stocks would generate about $97.57 per month in tax-free income.

SmartCentres REIT and Peyto offer a high yield of over 5.5% and distribute monthly dividends.

An investment of $20,000 in reliable dividend-paying stocks can generate tax-free income for years.

A $20,000 portfolio may not sound like enough to generate meaningful monthly passive income. But with the right dividend stocks inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that investment can produce reliable, tax-free cash flow for years.

That’s because every dollar you earn in a TFSA, including dividends and capital gains, is completely tax-free. This will enable you to reinvest every dividend payment, allowing compounding to work even harder in your favour.

Investors should look for stocks with sustainable payouts, resilient businesses, and attractive dividend yields that can support growing income over the long term.

Right now, a $20,000 TFSA invested in these two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks could generate roughly $97.57 in monthly income.

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Monthly income stock #1: Peyto

TFSA investors looking for monthly income could consider Peyto (TSX:PEY). The energy producer pays a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, offering a yield of more than 5.5%. A low-cost operating model, disciplined capital spending, and strong cash flow generation across varying commodity price environments support Peyto’s payouts.

Peyto delivered a strong start to 2026. Production rose 10% year over year, while earnings jumped 50%. Peyto also reduced its debt by $195 million, highlighting improving operational efficiency and management’s commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Peyto’s access to premium North American natural gas markets is another key strength. By selling into multiple markets, the company can secure better pricing for its production and reduce dependence on any single customer base. As production grows, Peyto is well-positioned to generate enough free cash flow to fund capital projects, support its monthly dividend, and continue lowering debt.

The company’s long-term outlook also received a boost through a new natural gas supply agreement with Centrica Energy. The deal expands Peyto’s customer base, increases exposure to LNG-linked pricing, and positions the company to benefit from rising global natural gas demand.

With its attractive dividend, strong financial performance, disciplined capital allocation, and promising growth opportunities, Peyto remains an appealing option for TFSA investors looking to generate dependable monthly passive income.

Monthly income stock #2: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) is a compelling monthly dividend stock for TFSA investors. It has maintained a strong record of steady dividend payments for years. The REIT’s dependable payouts are backed by nearly 200 strategically located properties that enjoy strong leasing demand and high occupancy.

These high-quality assets generate stable net operating income (NOI) and funds from operations (FFO), providing solid support for monthly distributions. Further, its diversified and financially strong tenant base enhances cash flow stability by maintaining high rent collections and minimizing default risk.

SmartCentres currently distributes $0.15 per unit monthly, offering an attractive yield of 6.2%.

The REIT consistently delivers strong operating performance. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, occupancy stood at an impressive 97.6%, while leasing activity remained robust. About 80% of 2026 lease renewals have already been completed, with renewal rents rising 11.5% for non-anchor tenants, reflecting strong demand and pricing power. Meanwhile, rent collections remained close to 99%, highlighting the resilience of its portfolio and tenant base.

Beyond its existing properties, SmartCentres has a significant long-term growth opportunity through its mixed-use development pipeline and extensive land bank. As these projects are completed and begin generating cash flow, they are expected to boost FFO, supporting future earnings growth and strengthening the REIT’s ability to maintain its reliable monthly distributions.

Earn over $97 in tax-free income every month with just $20,000

Peyto and SmartCentres REIT stand out as two top dividend stocks that could turn a $20,000 investment into a reliable monthly income stream. By investing $20,000 between these two stocks, investors could earn approximately $97.57 per month in tax-free income.