Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » A Simple Way to Turn $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Consistent Cash Flow

A Simple Way to Turn $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Consistent Cash Flow

Investing in ETFs offering relatively high income is a simple way to turn part of your TFSA savings into an income stream.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Put $25,000 in a TFSA into Canadian income-focused ETFs to generate tax-free, consistent cash flow.
  • For example, build a core with VDY and XEI for diversified dividend exposure (yields about 3–3.5%) and add XRE (REITs, about 4% yield) to reduce bank/energy concentration.
  • Consider ZWC (covered-call ETF, about 6.3% yield) for higher current income, accepting a higher MER and reduced upside.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best tools Canadians have for building wealth because of its tax-free nature. If you have $25,000 to invest, a straightforward strategy is to build a portfolio of Canadian income-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds provide instant diversification and regular cash distributions, making them an attractive option for investors seeking consistent cash flow without the need to select individual stocks.

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Start with core Canadian dividend ETFs

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) and the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) are excellent starting points for income investors. Both ETFs track diversified indexes of established Canadian dividend-paying companies and charge a relatively low management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.22%.

VDY has approximately $8.6 billion of assets under management (AUM) and holds about 60 stocks. As of the end of June, the fund had a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.2, a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 2.4, return on equity of 13.1%, and earnings growth of 9.6%. Nearly 61% of the portfolio is invested in financials and almost 27% in energy — two sectors that have delivered strong performance in recent years. Its largest holdings include Canada’s Big Five banks along with blue-chip energy leaders such as Enbridge and Suncor Energy. The ETF currently offers a yield of roughly 3%.

XEI takes a slightly broader approach, holding about 76 stocks. Its portfolio is spread across financials (31%), energy (30%), utilities (13.5%), and other sectors, reducing concentration risk. The ETF trades at a P/E ratio of about 17.8 and a P/B ratio of roughly 2.2, while offering a yield near 3.5%. Its largest holdings also include Canada’s major banks and infrastructure leader TC Energy.

Add real estate for greater diversification

Investors looking to diversify beyond banks and energy may also consider the iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE). The fund provides exposure to approximately 14 Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs) spanning residential, retail, industrial, and office properties.

With approximately $1.2 billion in net assets, XRE currently offers a yield of around 4%. Its largest holdings include RioCan REIT, Granite REIT, and Canadian Apartment REIT. Although its 0.60% MER is higher than those of broad dividend ETFs, the added real estate exposure can enhance portfolio diversification and provide another dependable source of income.

Consider covered calls for higher income

For investors willing to trade some long-term capital appreciation for higher current income, the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) may be worth considering. In addition to holding a portfolio of approximately 40 Canadian dividend stocks, ZWC generates extra income by writing covered call options on part of its holdings.

This strategy has helped the ETF produce a recent yield of nearly 6.3%, making it an attractive choice for retirees and income-focused investors. The trade-off is a higher MER of 0.72% and lower upside during strong bull markets, but many investors find the enhanced income worthwhile.

Investor takeaway

A $25,000 TFSA can become a reliable source of tax-free cash flow by investing in a diversified mix of Canadian income ETFs. VDY and XEI provide a strong foundation of high-quality dividend stocks, XRE adds real estate exposure and diversification, while ZWC offers the potential for higher income through a covered-call strategy. Together, these ETFs can help investors build a simple, diversified portfolio designed to generate consistent cash flow over the long term.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper checks her receipt
Dividend Stocks

The $25,000 TFSA Move That Could Pay Your Bills Every Month

| Andrew Button

Dollar cost averaging into the Vanguard FTSE Canada All-Cap ETF (TSX:VCN) will likely produce better results than lump sum investing.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks to Put in a Canadian Income Portfolio

| Daniel Da Costa

Whether you're looking for high-yield stocks, or dividend growth stocks, these five picks are some of the top picks Canadians…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in quantum computing, (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks Poised to Win From Data Centres

| Brian Paradza, CFA

The US$700B AI data centre boom is here. Discover 2 top TSX infrastructure stocks supplying the power and hardware to…

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put $50,000 in My TFSA to Collect $111 in Monthly Dividends

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE) pays above-average dividend income.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover top Canadian defensive stocks to buy now for portfolio stability, including the low-volatility iShares MSCI Minimum Volatility Canada Index…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 7% Monthly Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7% monthly TFSA payer sounds great, but this grocery REIT’s payout ratio shows why the yield comes with strings…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest Your $20,000 TFSA for $97 in Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian monthly dividend stocks offer high and reliable yields, helping TFSA investors to generate tax-free cash.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

This Is How I’d Stretch $18,000 in a TFSA Into $X in Quarterly Cash Flow

| Sneha Nahata

Holding these top Canadian dividend stocks in a TFSA can generate tax-free income of up to $179 per quarter, or…

Read more »