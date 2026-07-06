Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now (and 1 I’d Think About Letting Go)

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now (and 1 I’d Think About Letting Go)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another name stand out as great value picks.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Review your portfolio in July and rotate out of names that look overvalued or “dead money,” even if you generally prefer to hold long term.
  • Two buy ideas are Couche-Tard (ATD) on strong execution and long-run growth levers, and Air Canada (AC) on improving fundamentals and a low valuation, while Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) is a trim candidate due to a pricey multiple near highs and higher volatility.

As the market remains relatively heated through the hottest months of summer, long-term investors might wish to take a step back and reconsider which names it’s time to top up and which to hit the sell button on. Of course, not every stock selection can be a winner.

And while I’m a firm believer in patience and investing through the ups and downs over many years, I also think it’s wise to stay informed about new developments and how the fundamentals may have shifted since one initially hit the buy button. Indeed, fundamentals can take a turn for the worse, or industry headwinds can present themselves.

Add potential company-specific woes into the equation, and I do think that July is a great month to take a closer look at the portfolio so that one can pare a name that’s overvalued, overheated, or just dead money for something that’s either timelier or more undervalued. Indeed, reserving spots in your portfolio for the best ideas, in my view, is a smart way to go.

Let’s look at two names I’m thinking about buying (more of), and one that I might start trimming depending on the next few weeks’ market action. First, let’s start with the two buys:

four people hold happy emoji masks

Source: Getty Images

Buy idea #1: Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock looks like a great, timely bet, even after spiking more than 13% in the past month. Indeed, the company reportedly had a shockingly good quarterly result in a climate that saw choppy action in gas prices. As I mentioned in previous pieces, higher oil prices did not necessarily mean that fuel margins would work against Couche-Tard. And that the selling related to the Iran war-driven spike in the price of oil made very little sense.

As it turned out, Couche-Tard was able to pole-vault past expectations, but the big question is what comes next now that the shares have had a chance to correct to the upside. Personally, I think the stock remains a long-term value play at just 19.1 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). If the firm can keep going on acquisitions, my guess is that more surprisingly good quarters could be in the cards.

Add the potential innovations that could be rolled out more broadly, like those seen at Montréal’s Couche-Tard Connecté location at McGill University, and I think Couche-Tard is as much a tech-powered margin expansion as it is a merger-and-acquisition one.

After trying the seamless checkout process at McGill’s retail innovation lab, which doesn’t involve a cashier, I must say that I’m a believer. Indeed, “just walk out” shopping and enhanced offerings might just be the key to levelling up the growth rate.

Buy idea #2: Air Canada

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is another name that could be ready for a big breakout. After a strong quarterly result and the summer travel season in full swing, it will be very interesting to see how high the shares can fly in the second half. Surely, lower jet fuel prices are a shot in the arm.

What’s more, though, is that the firm might be in for a surprise now that there’s a bit of haze when it comes to the full-year guide. While the airline isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders quite yet, I like the long-term setup, as the firm spends to get new fuel-efficient aircraft in the fleet to enhance operating economics, especially on lengthy international flights. At just 10.2 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), shares look like a great deal.

The sell: Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) is a great rail play, but it’s flirting with new highs, and I just think there’s not much upside in the tank with the 27.8 times trailing P/E multiple, which is a lofty premium to the peer group.

Add further uncertainties facing the Canadian and U.S. economies, and I’d much rather be taking profits here than being a buyer. Does CPKC deserve a premium over other rails? Perhaps, but the current one, in my view, is too hefty for my liking. The 1.22 beta is also a bit high for investors looking for less volatility in a market climate that could get bumpier in the second half.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Income and growth financial chart
Investing

Canadian Stocks to Own as Inflation Stages a Comeback

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another fantastic dividend great are worth buying as inflation heats up again.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the reasons behind the dip in Canadian resource stocks this June and assess if it presents a chance to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's the average TFSA balance for Canadians nearing 60, why most fall short, and how dividend stocks can help you…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Stronger metals prices and growing risk appetite pushed the TSX sharply higher on Friday as investors shift their attention today…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Stocks for Beginners

What Does the Average Canadian’s TFSA Look Like at 55?

| Demetris Afxentiou

What does the average Canadian TFSA look like at 55? Here’s how CNQ, CU, and XIU could help investors build…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA and RRSP for a 45-Year-Old Canadian

| Aditya Raghunath

The average TFSA balance at age 45 is much lower than the average RRSP balance. Here's how you can reduce…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

1 Underrated Canadian Energy Stock That Could Have a Big 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tamarack Valley Energy is quietly reshaping into a Clearwater-focused oil producer, boosting dividends and buybacks for a potentially bigger 2026.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Metals and Mining Stocks

AI Needs Power: This Canadian Stock Could Help Supply it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A pre-production Canadian uranium developer is positioning to ride the AI power boom as nuclear demand comes back.

Read more »