Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Canadian Stocks to Own as Inflation Stages a Comeback

Canadian Stocks to Own as Inflation Stages a Comeback

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another fantastic dividend great are worth buying as inflation heats up again.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • With inflation still running a bit hot, dividend-paying defensive stocks can help offset rising costs without relying on rate cuts or perfect market timing.
  • Enbridge (ENB) offers a still-attractive ~5.1% yield even after a run to new highs, while Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) looks cheaper and higher-risk/reward with a ~4.45% yield and low valuation (~11.9x earnings) despite ongoing oil-driven weakness.

Inflation might not be as worrisome as it was during the post-lockdown reopening five years ago, but it’s still a major problem. When you consider the cumulative impact of inflation over these past five years, it becomes apparent that something must be done to get prices (especially food prices) back to or even below the 2% mark.

Of course, it might take an interest rate hike or two from the Bank of Canada to nudge inflation down. And the employment situation might not be able to absorb as many hikes as the U.S. could, especially following its own hot jobs figure. In any case, Canadian investors should be ready for more of the same as what remains of inflation looks to nudge higher again before it comes back down to earth. While I don’t see inflation rocketing much higher from current levels, I think that a 3.2% figure for May is just a tad on the concerning side.

Fortunately, there are many ways to help offset the pains that come with higher prices on a broad basket of goods. Dividends on defensive names might be the way to go, and in this piece, we’ll look at two names that I think could be worth a buy for those looking to dodge and weave past another couple of months of mildly heated inflation.

Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

I don’t think you can go wrong with shares of Enbridge (TSX:ENB), especially while the dividend yield is still above the 5% mark. Of course, I wish the name yielding 7% and traded at a far lower multiple than it used to in its more challenged days. With shares recently eclipsing new highs while breaking past the $76 per-share mark, ENB stock is no longer a value play; it’s a premium cash cow. But make no mistake, that 5.1% dividend yield is still incredibly bountiful in a market that pays less for far less growthy companies.

In my view, ENB stock remains a premium stock worth paying up for. And until its segments slow (I don’t see this happening, given AI data centre-driven demand for gas), I wouldn’t want to get in the way of the name, especially as it keeps rewarding patience with more of the same (nice dividend hikes).

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another name that stands out as offering a nice payout (4.45% dividend yield at the time of this writing) at a reasonable price.

Of course, the stock is falling, now just a percentage point away from a bear market (down around 18.4%), and while oil prices could continue to move lower, I still think that the main reason to play CNQ is the relative value to be had in the energy giant as well as the impressive operating economics that allow the firm to rake in meaningful profits even at much lower oil prices.

The stock goes for 11.9 times trailing price-to-earnings, which is quite cheap for a firm that’s already had a chance to demonstrate its economies of scale. Combined with solid dividend growth and falling leverage, I’d be inclined to pound the table had it not been for the negative momentum behind the shares today. I think nibbling and buying more on further weakness is the play.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

four people hold happy emoji masks
Investing

2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now (and 1 I’d Think About Letting Go)

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and another name stand out as great value picks.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the reasons behind the dip in Canadian resource stocks this June and assess if it presents a chance to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's the average TFSA balance for Canadians nearing 60, why most fall short, and how dividend stocks can help you…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Stronger metals prices and growing risk appetite pushed the TSX sharply higher on Friday as investors shift their attention today…

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Stocks for Beginners

What Does the Average Canadian’s TFSA Look Like at 55?

| Demetris Afxentiou

What does the average Canadian TFSA look like at 55? Here’s how CNQ, CU, and XIU could help investors build…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA and RRSP for a 45-Year-Old Canadian

| Aditya Raghunath

The average TFSA balance at age 45 is much lower than the average RRSP balance. Here's how you can reduce…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

1 Underrated Canadian Energy Stock That Could Have a Big 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tamarack Valley Energy is quietly reshaping into a Clearwater-focused oil producer, boosting dividends and buybacks for a potentially bigger 2026.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Metals and Mining Stocks

AI Needs Power: This Canadian Stock Could Help Supply it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A pre-production Canadian uranium developer is positioning to ride the AI power boom as nuclear demand comes back.

Read more »