2 Canadian Stocks That Could Beat the Market Through 2030

Two Canadian growth stocks are riding big, durable trends, and they could have plenty of runway left through 2030.

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Both can be volatile, but their long-term upside is tied to structural shifts, not short-term market mood.

Shopify is becoming core commerce infrastructure, with surging revenue and growing free cash flow as merchants scale online.

Beating the market through 2030 will likely take more than a good dividend or a cheap valuation.

Investors may need companies tied to massive, long-running shifts. Artificial intelligence, digital commerce, cloud infrastructure, defence spending, satellites, and space-based communications all fit that list. The best part? Canada has a few stocks already sitting in the middle of those trends.

Two that stand out are Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and MDA Space (TSX:MDA). They’re very different businesses, but both have the kind of growth runway that could help patient investors beat the market over the rest of the decade.

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SHOP

Shopify is the digital commerce pick. The company helps merchants sell online, in stores, across social platforms, through business-to-business channels, and increasingly through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools. It has become one of the most important commerce platforms in the world.

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The latest numbers show how large the business has become. In the first quarter of 2026, Shopify merchants cleared more than US$100 billion in gross merchandise volume. Revenue rose 34% year over year, and free cash flow was US$476 million with a 15% free cash flow margin. That US$100 billion GMV number shows Shopify isn’t just selling software. It’s becoming a core piece of global commerce infrastructure.

The growth case through 2030 is straightforward. More businesses want to sell directly to customers, control their own data, payments, marketing, and customer relationships. Shopify sits across those channels. AI could also become a major catalyst. Shopify has years of commerce data and a huge merchant base. So, if Shopify keeps expanding merchant services and compounding free cash flow, it could remain one of Canada’s best market-beating candidates.

MDA

MDA stock is the space infrastructure pick. The company builds satellite systems, robotics, space exploration technology, geointelligence tools, and communications infrastructure.

The latest results were strong. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue rose 32.2% to $464.1 million. Backlog ended the quarter at $3.7 billion, giving the company visibility into future revenue. That backlog is the number investors should care about because it turns the space story into contracted work.

The 2030 opportunity looks even more interesting after MDA stock’s planned acquisition of Blue Canyon Technologies. The US$620 million deal would expand MDA stock’s presence in the U.S. defence and space market, add small-satellite and spacecraft manufacturing capabilities, and increase the company’s opportunity pipeline by about US$3.5 billion.

The space economy is becoming more practical. Satellites support communications, weather monitoring, defence, navigation, broadband, logistics, climate tracking, and remote sensing. MDA stock is not chasing a science-fiction story but building hardware, systems, and mission technology that customers already need.

Bottom line

Shopify and MDA stock could both beat the market by 2030, but for different reasons. Shopify gives investors exposure to commerce, AI, software, and free cash flow. MDA stock gives investors exposure to space infrastructure, defence demand, satellites, and robotics. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could turn into if shares rise by the same amount as last year.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL INVESTMENT 1-YEAR RETURN PROJECTED SHARE PRICE* PROJECTED POSITION VALUE* SHOP $154.73 45 $6,962.85 2.48% $158.57 $7,135.53 MDA $55.45 126 $6,986.70 74.10% $96.54 $12,164.60

Of course, neither stock is low risk. But market-beating stocks rarely are. For investors willing to hold through volatility, these two Canadian growth names deserve a serious spot on the watch list.