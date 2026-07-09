Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank of Nova Scotia Stock: Could This Be the Next Banking Winner?

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock: Could This Be the Next Banking Winner?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is turning things around this year.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Bank of Nova Scotia has underperformed in  recent years because of currency depreciation in its key Latin American markets.
  • The economic conditions that have made Bank of Nova Scotia a laggard compared to the Canadian banking sector have begun to turn around.
  • In this article I explain why I'd consider a position in Bank of Nova Scotia stock.

A few days ago, I wrote about how I was planning on selling The Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock, which recently went on a massive and fast bull run, rising about 140% in 1.5 years (with dividend re-investment). I also wrote that I was in the process of selling the stock, because I felt it had likely risen about as far as it was going to.

Since my article appeared, TD stock has basically remained flat, hovering around the $170 range. As a result, I have not sold any further TD stock since that article published (my goal was to do another sale either at $175 or whenever I found a better opportunity, whichever came first).

Well, TD has not hit $175 yet, and I’m still not 100% sure about HSBC, the main company I’d been thinking of replacing it with. But recently I started thinking about another Canadian bank, that resembles TD in many ways–one that largely hasn’t joined the party in Canadian banking that has taken place over the last year and a half–and I think it might just have room to run.

Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has historically been one of Canada’s less well-performing banks. Over the last 10 years, BNS has risen only 67%, compared to 170% for TD and 232% for Royal Bank of Canada. It has been a period of marked underperformance for one of Canada’s oldest financial institutions.

As for why BNS has underperformed:

Unlike other Canadian banks that expanded mainly into the U.S., BNS expanded into Latin America (LATAM), and that region has seen significant economic and geopolitical volatility in the period in which BNS has been operating there. Corruption and political coups were occasionally part of the problems there, but the main issue was that many Latin American currencies depreciated against the Canadian dollar while BNS was operating in LATAM. This caused the Canadian-dollar-denominated earnings to decline.

Latin America improving

Flash forward to today. There are many signs of improvement in institutions in Latin America, including:

  • Improving law enforcement in several countries.
  • Lessening corruption.
  • A manufacturing boom brought on largely by partnership with China.

These and other indicators suggest that Latin America is becoming more economically robust. And there is evidence for it in Bank of Nova Scotia’s recent earnings!

Bank of Nova Scotia: Recent performance

In the last 12 months (LTM) Bank of Nova Scotia has delivered one of the best performances of all large cap Canadian banks. In the period, it has delivered:

  • $22 billion in revenue, up 17%.
  • $7 billion in net income, up 43.8%.
  • $5.36 in earnings per share, up 52%.

Obviously, extremely good results. Now, when you pull back a bit, you see that the long-term averages are not as good: over the last 10 years, BNS’s earnings are only up 5% and 3.7% annualized, trailing TD and RY, respectively. Those numbers aren’t great. But note the improving the state of Latin America’s economy. There are possibly some thesis-changing developments underway here.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in the Toronto-Dominion Bank. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

open bank vault
Dividend Stocks

Have $21,000 in TFSA Room? Here’s a Dividend Stock Worth Considering

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have $21,000 in TFSA room? Scotiabank offers dividend income, recent earnings growth, and a strategy built around stronger core markets.

Read more »

woman considering the future
Bank Stocks

This Is the Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at Age 60

| Jitendra Parashar

These two proven dividend stocks could help Canadians keep TFSA wealth growing.

Read more »

Couple working on laptops at home and fist bumping
Stocks for Beginners

The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The $109,000 TFSA limit sounds huge, but CRA data shows most Canadians are far below it, leaving plenty of catch-up…

Read more »

athlete ties shoes before starting to exercise
Bank Stocks

TD Bank: It’s Been a Great Run, but I’ll Soon Part Ways

| Andrew Button

I'm considering selling my Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock I’d Buy After a Bad Headline Sent Shares Lower

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A scary US$3 billion penalty headline may be masking a still-profitable bank that could reward patient buyers on weakness.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Bank Stocks

Canadians: Here’s How Much You Need in Your TFSA to Retire

| Jitendra Parashar

Retirement planning starts with consistent TFSA contributions and quality holdings.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Bank Stocks

What the Average Canadian Has in a TFSA by Age 55

| Jitendra Parashar

A well-built TFSA at 55 is about more than just the balance. These two Canadian financial stocks could help keep…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Stocks for Beginners

A Canadian Bank ETF I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want exposure to the big Canadian banks, this high-quality ETF is one of the best investments to buy…

Read more »