2 Dividend Giants That Look Attractive After Recent Pullbacks

A $100,000 portfolio doesn’t need huge gains to feel useful when dividends can create thousands in cash every year.

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Suncor has strong cash flow and shareholder returns, but its dividend depends heavily on oil prices and margins.

Dividend stocks can provide meaningful income even if share prices barely move, especially inside a TFSA or RRSP.

Here’s a number that should catch investor attention. If you had a $100,000 portfolio earning just 4%, that alone would generate $4,000 a year before an investor sells a single share.

And let’s be clear, 4% isn’t that much. For example, some of the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 30% in the last year, and 74% in the last five years.

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Dividend demand

That is why dividend stocks still deserve attention. Even if shares stay stagnant, if you have a 4% dividend yield and shares don’t move a cent, you’re still gaining that $4,000.

Therefore, a portfolio with no income can still build wealth, but it may feel less useful when regular expenses keep rising. A dividend portfolio can help, especially inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), where income can be reinvested without the same annual tax drag.

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There is a catch. Buying a dividend giant at any price is not a strategy. The better move is to build a watch list, understand the business, and wait for the market to offer a better entry point. A pullback can raise the yield, lower the valuation, and give investors more room for error. Two Canadian dividend giants worth watching on weakness are Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU).

BNS

BNS stock gives investors income from a major Canadian bank with improving earnings momentum. The bank has Canadian banking, wealth management, capital markets, and international operations. The latest earnings show why the stock deserves attention.

In the second quarter of 2026, BNS stock reported adjusted net income of $2.65 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02, up from $1.52 a year earlier. Canadian Banking looked even stronger, with earnings of $935 million, up 53% from the prior year.

The dividend remains the draw. BNS stock raised its quarterly dividend to $1.14 for the third quarter of 2026, up from $1.10 earlier in the year, bringing the yield to 3.7% while trading at 16.9 times trailing earnings.

The main risk is credit quality. If unemployment rises, housing stress worsens, or business borrowers weaken, provisions for credit losses could pressure earnings. BNS stock’s international business also adds complexity. Still, this is the kind of dividend giant that can become more attractive on a market dip. The income is real, the capital position looks strong, and Canadian Banking is showing better momentum.

SU

Suncor stock gives investors a different kind of dividend exposure. The company produces oil, runs refineries, and owns Petro-Canada retail operations. That structure gives Suncor stock exposure to crude prices, while its refining and downstream assets can help smooth results when commodity markets move around.

That’s important, as the Canada Energy Regulator said Canada exported 4.3 million barrels per day of crude oil (boe/d) in 2025, with crude oil exports valued at $140 billion. It also reported that Canadian crude oil and equivalent production averaged a record 5.35 million barrels per day in 2025.

Suncor stock sits right in the middle of that market. In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated more than $4 billion in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and $2.9 billion in free funds flow. It also returned more than $1.5 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Suncor stock paid a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, now yielding about 3.1% at writing while trading 15.3 times earnings. The main risk is oil. If crude prices fall, refining margins weaken, or operating issues return, Suncor stock’s free cash flow could shrink. Still, Suncor stock offers improved operations, strong shareholder returns, and direct exposure to Canada’s energy exports.

Bottom line

BNS stock and Suncor stock are not identical dividend stocks. That is what makes them useful together. When quality dividend giants fall for short-term reasons while the business keeps producing cash, patient investors can turn market weakness into better long-term income.