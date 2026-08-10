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3 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $30,000 Into $300,000

Turning $30,000 into $300,000 needs years of compounding and roughly a 10%–12% annual return, not a quick-stock miracle.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A tenfold goal is realistic only over decades, and it requires durable growers that can reinvest cash at high returns.
  • Constellation, Celestica, and MDA offer three different growth engines, but all trade at demanding valuations.
  • Any one can disappoint, so build positions gradually and keep them inside a broader diversified portfolio.

Turning $30,000 into $300,000 sounds like the sort of promise normally delivered beside a rented sports car. Stretch the timeline, however, and the required return becomes far less ridiculous. A 12.2% annual return would multiply the money tenfold over 20 years, while 9.6% could do it over 25.

concept of growth

Source: Getty Images

The compound connection

Compounding provides the engine. In short, compound growth is described as earning a return on both the original investment and its previous gains. Early progress can look painfully ordinary, yet the dollar increases become much larger as the portfolio grows. Time is doing work even when the brokerage screen looks bored.

No stock can promise that return. Reaching the goal requires companies capable of reinvesting cash at attractive rates, expanding into large markets, and surviving the inevitable ugly years. It also requires enough diversification that one missed forecast doesn’t send the entire plan through a trapdoor.

I’d divide the $30,000 equally among three Canadian growth stocks. Their individual returns won’t match neatly, but the portfolio needs to compound at approximately 12.2% overall for 20 years. Each company offers a different route toward that target.

Software customers can’t easily remove

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) acquires specialized software businesses serving industries such as healthcare, education, construction, and government. Those systems often handle essential daily tasks, making customers reluctant to endure the expense and chaos of switching.

First-quarter revenue increased 20% to US$3.18 billion, while free cash flow available to shareholders rose 44% to US$733 million. Constellation stock also completed or committed to another US$786 million of acquisitions after quarter-end.

Constellation stock trades around 63 times trailing earnings, however. Paying too much for acquisitions, weaker organic growth, or simply becoming too large to repeat past returns could slow the machine.

The hardware behind AI

Celestica (TSX:CLS) designs and manufactures networking equipment, servers, storage systems, and other complex hardware. Artificial intelligence (AI) data centres need faster connections and customized equipment, allowing Celestica stock to earn from the infrastructure rush without attempting to invent the winning chatbot.

After a powerful second quarter, management raised its 2026 outlook to US$20.5 billion in revenue and US$11.30 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), representing 65% and 87% growth, respectively.

Celestica stock trades near 32 times that earnings forecast. A slowdown in AI spending, customer concentration, component shortages, or margin pressure could punish a valuation already expecting spectacular execution.

A larger piece of the space economy

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) builds satellites, space robotics, antennas, and Earth-observation systems. Commercial constellations, defence spending, lunar missions, and the need to replace aging satellites could keep its addressable market expanding for years.

First-quarter revenue climbed 32% to $464 million, while backlog stood at $3.7 billion. The planned Blue Canyon Technologies acquisition would add U.S. satellite-manufacturing capacity and approximately $4.9 billion to MDA stock’s opportunity pipeline.

At roughly 53 times trailing earnings, plenty of growth is already invited to the party. Debt-funded expansion, regulatory approval, project delays, or difficult integration could still leave investors cleaning up afterward.

Bottom line

I’d build these positions gradually and keep them within a broader portfolio. All three could suffer severe declines, and the $300,000 outcome remains a possibility rather than a forecast.

The calculator supplies the easy part. Investors must supply the patience. If these businesses keep expanding cash flow and shareholders allow compound growth enough time to become interesting, today’s $30,000 could eventually look much more like seed capital than a finished fortune.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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