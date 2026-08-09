How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2026

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This mix can still drop in value, but reinvesting dividends can help it compound for years.

Make sure you actually have enough TFSA contribution room, since overcontributions trigger penalties.

Put 60% in VFV for broad U.S. exposure, then add BNS and CNQ for Canadian dividend income.

The tax collector can reach into almost every corner of an investment portfolio. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the rare room where the door stays locked. Put $50,000 to work there, and decades of dividends, distributions, and capital gains could remain completely tax-free. The first decision isn’t which stock looks exciting. It’s how the money should work together.

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Getting started

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, so investing $50,000 requires accumulated contribution room or room restored from previous withdrawals. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as new room the following calendar year. Investors should check their own records before moving the cash, since an overcontribution can turn a lovely tax shelter into paperwork wearing steel-toed boots.

Once contributed, investment growth and withdrawals inside a TFSA remain tax-free. They also won’t affect federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) or the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), making the account particularly useful for long-term growth.

I’d place 60% in a broad U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF), then divide the remaining 40% between a Canadian bank and an energy producer. This provides hundreds of businesses, two dividend streams, and exposure to several different economic engines. It still isn’t a complete global portfolio, although it’s considerably sturdier than asking one heroic stock to handle everything.

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The growth core

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) would receive $30,000. It tracks large U.S. companies, providing exposure to artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, healthcare, financial services, consumer spending, and industrial investment through one purchase.

Investors exploring how ETFs work should examine fees and concentration, not merely past returns. VFV charges a modest 0.09% management expense ratio, although its holdings recently traded at 27.5 times earnings and lean heavily toward expensive technology giants. A technology correction or a stronger Canadian dollar could therefore cause indigestion.

Income from a bank turnaround

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) would receive $10,000. Scotiabank stock provides Canadian banking, wealth management, capital markets, and international exposure while refocusing its operations around the North American trade corridor.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased approximately 33% year over year, while Scotiabank stock’s 13.3% common equity tier-one capital ratio provides protection against future losses. The newly increased $1.14 quarterly dividend produces a roughly 3.7% yield. Rising impaired loans remain a risk; however, the turnaround must keep delivering after the easy improvements are finished.

Energy and growing cash returns

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) would receive the final $10,000. Its oil sands, conventional oil, and natural-gas assets produced approximately 1.64 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) during the first quarter, up 4% from the previous year.

Canadian Natural has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. The current $2.50 annual payment yields approximately 3.8%, while falling debt could eventually allow management to return even more free cash flow through dividends and repurchases. Oil prices remain firmly in charge, though, and they’ve never been praised for emotional stability.

Bottom line

The purchases leave $42.88 in cash. Scotiabank stock and CNQ could provide approximately $750 in annual dividends at current rates, before VFV’s variable quarterly distributions. None are guaranteed, and all three holdings can decline.

HOLDING ROLE RECENT PRICE TARGET AMOUNT SHARES/UNITS ACTUAL INVESTMENT VFV U.S. growth $184.98 $30,000 162 $29,966.76 BNS Banking and income $121.88 $10,000 82 $9,994.16 CNQ Energy and income $66.20 $10,000 151 $9,996.20 TOTAL — — $50,000 395 $49,957.12

Yet if it’s me, I’d rather reinvest the income and let the positions compound rather than repeatedly rearranging them whenever markets develop a new obsession. AI, banking, and Canadian energy should produce plenty of excitement without the investor volunteering to add more.