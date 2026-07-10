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How to Use a TFSA to Generate an Average of $381.50 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

This TFSA strategy can deliver decent returns while reducing overall risk.

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Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
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Canadian retirees are searching for ways to generate good passive income inside a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) without taking on too much risk. The cumulative maximum TFSA contribution space is up to $109,000 in 2026. This is large enough to create a meaningful stream of tax-free cash flow to complement pensions.

One popular TFSA income strategy involves owning a mix of Guaranteed Income Certificates (GICs) and quality TSX dividend stocks.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Pros and cons of GICs

Rates offered on GICs were as high as 6% at one point in late 2023. In hindsight, that was a great time to lock in some TFSA funds to generate good risk-free returns. Today, investors can get non-cashable GIC rates in the 3% to 4% range depending on the term and the provider. That’s still attractive for income investors, particularly in an environment where stocks are trading at high valuations in some sectors.

The benefit of a GIC is that the invested money is 100% safe as long as the GIC is purchased from a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member and is within the $100,000 limit. This reduces overall portfolio risk while still providing income.

On the downside, the rate of return is lower than what investors can get from some dividend stocks. In addition, to get the highest GIC rates, investors have to lock in the funds for a few years. This means the savings are not accessible in the event there is an emergency need for cash. Finally, the interest rate is fixed for the duration of the GIC. Rates being offered at maturity could be lower, which would potentially lead to a drop in income if the funds are put into a new GIC at that time.

Pros and cons of dividend stocks

Dividend growth raises the yield on the initial stock investment. This enables investors to boost their earnings on their savings each time the dividend increases. As such, top TSX dividend stocks that have track records of delivering steady dividend hikes can be appealing for buy-and-hold income investors.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB), for example, has increased its dividend in each of the past 31 years. The stock is up nearly 30% in the past 12 months, yet still provides a current dividend yield of 5%.

Stock prices, however, can fall below the purchase price, so investors need to be willing to ride out some turbulence. Economic downturns, sector challenges, or changes to interest rates can impact profits. Enbridge’s share price slipped from $59 in mid 2022 to $44 in late 2023, before recovering through 2024 and reaching new highs in 2025 and extending the gains this year.

Sometimes things go really badly, and companies are forced to cut the dividend to preserve cash. This can catch investors by surprise, but more often, the market sends a warning signal well ahead of the decision. Yields that get above 7% or 8% can indicate concerns among investors that the distribution might be at risk of a reduction.

The bottom line

The best mix of GICs and quality dividend stocks is different for each investor depending on risk tolerance, the need for access to the invested capital, and the desired rate of return on the savings.

In the current market conditions, it is quite easy to put together a diversified portfolio of GICs and dividend-growth stocks to get an average yield of 4.20%. On a TFSA of $109,000, this would provide $4,578.00 in annual tax-free income, or an average of $381.50 per month. That’s a nice bonus on top of the regular government and company pensions.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

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