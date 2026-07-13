Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Maximizing Returns: How to Best Use Your TFSA in 2026

Maximizing Returns: How to Best Use Your TFSA in 2026

r/justbuyvgro on Reddit has a point when it comes to TFSA investing strategies.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A TFSA is designed for long-term investing, not simply holding an idle cash balance.
  • Inflation compounds over time, making purchasing-power erosion a significant long-term risk for cash-heavy portfolios.
  • VGRO provides a globally diversified 80/20 portfolio that automatically rebalances, allowing investors to focus on regularly contributing and staying invested.

I personally think the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is arguably the best investment account available to Canadians. Ironically, its biggest weakness may be its name. The word savings leads many people to treat the account like a high-interest savings account, parking cash or guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) inside it for years.

While there is certainly a place for cash, particularly emergency funds, using all of your TFSA room that way can mean giving up one of the account’s biggest advantages: decades of tax-free compounding. Once you build up a decent-sized nest egg in a TFSA, you can let it ride for further growth or set it to generate passive income.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Inflation compounds, too

One reason cash can quietly become expensive is inflation. Many people focus on the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure. If annualized inflation is running at 2% or 3%, it may not sound particularly alarming.

The problem is that inflation compounds just like investment returns do. Each year’s price increases build on the previous year’s increases. Over a decade or two, even modest inflation can substantially reduce purchasing power.

That means cash carries its own form of risk. While the account balance may not decline, its ability to buy goods and services steadily erodes over time unless investment returns outpace inflation.

For long-term investors, protecting purchasing power is often just as important as protecting principal. The stock market may be volatile, but it’s your best shot at compounding capital aside from real estate.

A simple TFSA strategy to try

One of the biggest mistakes investors make is believing they need to predict the future. They spend time trying to determine which country will outperform, which sector will lead the market next year, or which individual company will become tomorrow’s winner.

The reality is that nobody knows consistently. A simpler approach is to own all of them. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) was built around exactly that philosophy.

VGRO maintains a target allocation of approximately 80% equities and 20% fixed income. Through a collection of underlying exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors gain exposure to Canadian stocks, U.S. stocks, international developed markets, emerging markets, and a diversified portfolio of global bonds.

The portfolio automatically rebalances itself, so investors never need to decide when to shift money between regions or asset classes. The ETF also remains inexpensive, charging a 0.22% management expense ratio (MER).

For most long-term investors, the strategy can be remarkably straightforward. Reinvest the quarterly distributions. Add new money whenever you receive additional TFSA contribution room each year. Then leave the portfolio alone and allow compounding to work.

Sometimes the simplest investment plan is also the hardest to stick with, but history suggests patience has been one of investors’ greatest advantages.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be It

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Concentrating all on a single stock is universally a bad idea, but I would make an exception for Berkshire Hathaway.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

This is the TFSA Balance You’ll Likely Need to Retire Comfortably in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A $500,000 TFSA goal sounds big, but a simple, low-fee S&P 500 ETF like VFV can help compounding do the…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Hold for the Next Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks consistently generate solid earnings, produce healthy cash flow, and reward shareholders year after year.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX extended its winning streak on Friday as stronger-than-expected Canadian jobs data boosted investor confidence, while investors today will…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

What Is Going On With BCE’s Dividend?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

After a 56% dividend cut in 2025, BCE’s 5.8% yield faces fresh pressure -- yet its AI data-centre pivot may…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How the Average TFSA Changes Across Canada

| Kay Ng

Boost your TFSA balance by aiming to max contributions and investing wisely for long-term growth.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 55

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians average $43,519 in their TFSA at 55, but unused room tops $57,000. Here's how dividend stocks like BMO can…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock: 5% Monthly Income

| Adam Othman

This top REIT continues to pay reliable monthly distributions to investors while being fundamentally solid. Here’s what to know.

Read more »