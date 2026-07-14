Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 TSX Dividend Stock to Consider While It’s Down 50%

1 TSX Dividend Stock to Consider While It’s Down 50%

A top TSX dividend stock with a more secure payout ratio is a buying opportunity at its current depressed price.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • TSX's communication services sector struggles with aggressive price wars and high debt, leading to value play opportunities but no strong recovery seen yet in 2026.
  • Industry giant BCE faced a major downturn, significantly cutting dividends to stabilize finances, but maintains a 5.78% yield, appealing to income investors.
  • BCE's strategic three-year plan includes AI innovations and digital media growth, aiming for a 15% FCF CAGR through 2028, improving sustainability and appealing to investors.

A strong recovery isn’t on the horizon for the TSX’s communication services sector, although major players have become value plays in 2026. Aggressive price wars, high debt levels, and regulatory uncertainty have led to sharp declines in share prices and a protracted sector slump.

Industry titan BCE (TSX:BCE) suffered its worst downturn in recent years. On July 6, 2026, the large-cap 5G stock registered a 52-week low of $29.66. The steep drop is nearly 50% from the intraday high of $56.18 on January 19, 2024. In May 2025, the inevitable happened. The giant telco slashed its quarterly payout by 56%.

If you invest today, BCE trades at $30.28 per share, down 5.1% year-to-date. The dividend yield, however, is 5.8%. While the dividend cut is hefty, the payout is more sustainable than before. Still, is this TSX dividend stock worth considering?

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone

Source: Getty Images

Better than never

Investors were frightened by BCE’s decision to substantially slash dividends. The $28.2 billion telco, however, saw it as unsound to keep the payout ratio above 100% any longer. Many analysts expected the cut to happen. It was the only option to lessen the pressure on the balance sheet. The reset will likewise improve BCE’s free cash flow (FCF) profile and enable it to pay down debt.

For the full year 2025, operating revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $24.5 billion, while adjusted net earnings declined 6.2% to $2.6 billion versus 2024. While FCF rose 10% to $3.2 billion for the year, it fell 74.3% year-over-year to $225 million in Q4 2025. Total debt increased approximately 1.6% to $29.4 billion from a year ago.   

Its CEO, Mirko Bibic, disclosed that the board listened to investors’ perspectives and deliberated for months. In the end, it was agreed that resetting the dividend was the most responsible way to address BCE’s capital allocation strategy. “Essentially, the new dividend level allows us to de-lever and invest for growth,” he said.

Making progress

In October 2025, BCE unveiled a three-year strategic plan designed to deliver sustainable growth across all key business units. Bibic said the plan focuses on core areas that will deliver sustainable growth for our investors. It includes AI-powered solutions and building a digital media and content powerhouse. Notably, the FCF guidance is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% between 2025 and 2028 after payment of lease liabilities.  

BCE is making progress thus far, as evidenced by the Q1 2026 results. In the three months ending March 31, 2026, operating revenues increased 4% to $6.2 billion compared to Q1 2025, though net earnings declined 2.3% year-over-year to $667 million.

Notably, FCF rose 0.8% to $804 million from a year ago. The net debt leverage ratio at the quarter’s end was 3.8 times. However, BCE expects lower FCF in 2026 due to higher capital expenditures related to the construction of the Saskatchewan AI data centre.

Selling point

BCE made a painful but decisive decision to cut dividends. Still, the reduced yield remains higher than broad market averages. The more secure payout is the key selling point for this top TSX dividend stock, especially to income-focused investors.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

boy in bowtie and glasses gives positive thumbs up
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Blue-Chip Giants Looking Ideal After a Recent Pullback

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip dividend stocks have resilient operations and a history of rewarding shareholders with higher dividend payments.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

This TFSA Stock Pays a Near-4% Monthly Dividend and Is Worth a Look Right Away

| Andrew Button

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) has roughly a 4% yield, paid monthly.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

A 3.3% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland’s monthly dividend isn’t huge anymore, but it may be more sustainable after the cut and that’s the point.

Read more »

Technology circuit board and core, 3d rendering.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average Canadian TFSA at age 50 is not what you would expect but presents an opportunity to build a…

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Dividend Stocks

Got Kids? Your Next CRA Cash Benefit Arrives July 20

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

July 20’s Canada Child Benefit deposit can cover summer costs today and potentially grow into a bigger future buffer.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Snap Up on Dips

| Andrew Walker

These companies have delivered steady dividend growth for decades.

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Thrive in the Infrastructure Boom

| Demetris Afxentiou

These Canadian stocks are positioned to benefit as governments and businesses invest heavily in infrastructure upgrades and expansion.

Read more »

concept of growth
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two high-yield dividend stocks can generate compounding returns and provide income stability over the next 10 years or more.

Read more »