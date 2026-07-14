A 3.3% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Every Month

Northland’s monthly dividend isn’t huge anymore, but it may be more sustainable after the cut and that’s the point.

Monthly cash is the kind of investing feature that feels small until it starts showing up on schedule.

It doesn’t arrive with drama. It just lands and lands again. For investors building passive income, that rhythm can make a portfolio feel less like a pile of tickers and more like a machine with a job.

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Where to invest?

The danger is chasing the biggest monthly yield without checking what supports it. A fat payout can look delicious right before it gets sliced. Dividend investors need cash flow first, yield second, and wishful thinking far removed from the buy button.

Yet power demand gives this story a real backbone. The Canada Energy Regulator says electricity demand grows significantly in all its 2026 scenarios, ranging from a 26% to 85% increase from 2023 to 2050. More homes, data centres, electrification, storage, and grid investment all need power. Very needy, this modern economy.

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That creates opportunity for companies that already own power infrastructure and can prudently grow their position. It also creates risk, because building big energy projects costs serious money. Investors need companies that can fund growth without stretching the dividend until it squeaks. That brings us to Northland Power (TSX:NPI).

NPI

NPI stock is a Canadian-owned global power producer. It owns and operates offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, battery storage, natural gas, and utility assets. The company has about 3.5 gigawatts (GW) of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction, and a development pipeline across several markets.

For monthly-income investors, the key detail is the dividend. NPI stock pays monthly, and its 2026 dividend table shows payments of $0.06 per share, with recent payments scheduled around the middle of each month. That works out to $0.72 annually, with a yield at 3.3% at writing. That’s a lower yield than investors may remember, but the lower payout is the point. NPI stock cut the dividend to create more financial flexibility while funding growth.

Was the cut fun? Absolutely not. Dividend cuts have the charm of stepping on Legos. Yet a lower, more sustainable monthly dividend can be better than a higher payout that keeps draining the balance sheet.

Into earnings

The recent numbers help explain why NPI stock still deserves attention. In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 18% to $427 million. Free cash flow increased 16% to $182 million. Those are the numbers income investors should watch, because monthly dividends need actual cash behind them, not just a nice-looking calendar.

The growth story also looks clearer than it did a few years ago. NPI stock expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion, helped by contributions from Hai Long, Baltic Power, Oneida, and other storage assets. The company expects free cash flow of $1.05 to $1.25 per share.

That gives Northland a useful blend: monthly income today and exposure to long-term electricity growth. It’s not a pure utility, or as boring as a regulated power stock. It sits in the middle, where offshore wind, storage, gas, and utility assets all play different roles. The risk is execution. NPI stock builds and owns large energy projects, so delays, cost overruns, weaker wind resources, interest rates, currency moves, and regulatory changes can hit results. The dividend cut also reminds investors that management will protect the balance sheet before protecting the old payout.

Foolish takeaway

That said, NPI stock may suit investors who want monthly cash without reaching for an extreme yield. A 3.3% payout is not huge, but it now looks more realistic, and the company has projects that could support future cash-flow growth.

For investors building income slowly, NPI stock offers a useful lesson. The best monthly paycheque is not always the biggest one, but the one with a better chance of still showing up years from now.