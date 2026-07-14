Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 50

The average Canadian TFSA at age 50 is not what you would expect but presents an opportunity to build a substantial nest egg in 10 to 15 years.

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Bridging this gap is achievable through dividend and growth investing, with Whitecap Resources providing steady dividends and Firan Technology Group offering strong capital gains.

TFSAs, highly beneficial for tax-free growth, are underutilized by Canadians, with a notable $74,000 contribution gap for those aged 50.

Every Canadian aged 18 or older gets a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The program commenced in 2009, and you might be thinking that utilization is at the highest level. On the contrary, the vast majority have not come close to their potential contribution room.

The TFSA is a powerful vehicle to build wealth due to its tax-free growth feature. Don’t neglect it if you want a genuine nest egg to replace your working income and provide a comfortable living. Let the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits cover your basic financial needs in retirement.

I will jump to Canadians at age 50, given that this age group is typically serious about retirement planning. Data from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) reveals a significant shortfall versus the $109,000 maximum cumulative lifetime contribution limit. With only a $35,000 TFSA balance on average, according to the latest reporting, the gap is $74,000.

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Bridge the gap

Bridging the gap becomes a priority now that retirement is knocking on the door. A 10- to 15-year runway is ample time to maximize the available contribution room and systematically tap the power of compounding to close the gap.

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Complementing dividend investing with growth investing is another option to further increase the average Canadian TFSA at age 50. You can earn from stocks in two ways: dividend income and price appreciation. Fortunately, the selection on the TSX is plenty for this two-pronged strategy.

Dividend investing

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is a top buy-and-hold candidate in a resource-heavy index like the TSX. More importantly, the monthly payout will accelerate the reinvestment velocity. At $15.20 per share (+35.5% year-to-date), this large-cap stock pays a generous 4.8% dividend.

A $40,000 investment will more than double to $82,059.40 in 15 years, including dividend reinvestment. The $18.5 billion oil and natural gas producer operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with a concentration in Alberta and Saskatchewan. In the post-pandemic period, it committed to allocate a minimum of 50% of free funds flow to dividend payments and share buybacks.

In Q1 2026, average production reached a record 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Notably, funds flow increased 12% to $1 billion compared to Q1 2025. Analysts’ 12-month average to high price targets are $19.27 (+27%) and $26 (+71%), respectively.

Growth investing

Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) continues to crush the market. At $23.30 per share, the year-to-date gain is 101.7%. Had you invested $21,000 at year-end 2026, it would be worth $42,363.46 today. This growth stock is a non-dividend payer but has rewarded investors with enormous capital gains.

The $586.5 million company manufactures high-reliability printed circuit boards (PCBs) and cockpit control systems. In the first half of fiscal 2026 (six months ending May 31, 2026), adjusted net earnings rose 26% year-over-year to $8.6 million, while free cash flow climbed 181% to $7.6 million from a year ago.

Firan’s total backlog at the end of Q2 fiscal 2026 is $193.5 million, representing a 30% year-over-year increase. Its President and CEO, Brad Bourne, said the aerospace and defence company achieved record performances in nearly all financial metrics during the quarter.

Retirement surge

The retirement surge is understandable as Canadians aged 50 actively use their tax-advantaged accounts. The TFSA balances climb significantly higher in the 60–69 age group.