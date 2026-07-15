Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

Given their solid underlying businesses, improving financial positions, and long-term growth initiatives, these two monthly-paying dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Investing in CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources offers a stable stream of passive income, with current yields of 5.3% and 4.69%, respectively, supported by strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Renewed tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil prices higher, fueling concerns that inflation could remain elevated. At the same time, slowing global economic growth and potential job displacement from the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) continue to weigh on the economic outlook. In this uncertain environment, generating a stable stream of passive income can help investors strengthen their financial position and preserve their purchasing power.

Monthly dividend stocks are an effective way to build reliable passive income. Better yet, holding them in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows investors to earn tax-free returns, including dividends and capital gains. With the Canada Revenue Agency setting this year’s TFSA contribution limit at $7,000, investing that amount equally in the following two monthly dividend stocks could generate approximately $30 in passive income per month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES INVESTMENT DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY CRT.UN $18.53 188 $3,483.64 $0.0818 $15.38 Monthly WCP $15.54 225 $3,496.50 $0.0608 $13.68 Monthly Total $29.05 Monthly

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CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an attractive monthly dividend stock for income-focused investors. The REIT owns a portfolio of 378 primarily retail properties totaling approximately 31.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. Canadian Tire occupies nearly 29.2 million square feet, or 92.1% of the portfolio, providing a stable tenant base that has helped CT REIT maintain an impressive 99.4% occupancy rate at the end of the first quarter. This high occupancy generates reliable rental income and predictable cash flows.

The REIT also benefits from an efficient operating model, with general and administrative expenses accounting for just 2.5% of total revenue. This operational efficiency supports strong profitability and consistent cash generation, enabling CT REIT to reward its shareholders with healthy dividend payouts. It currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0818 per unit, yielding 5.3%.

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Looking ahead, resilient demand for retail space in Canada and constrained new supply, driven by elevated construction costs, continue to create a supportive operating environment. CT REIT is also expanding its portfolio, with approximately 629,000 square feet of development projects currently underway, representing nearly $380 million in investments. These projects should support long-term earnings growth and reinforce the sustainability of its monthly distributions.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top monthly dividend stock that I believe is well-suited for income-focused investors. The oil and natural gas producer operates primarily in Western Canada, where its portfolio of low-decline, capital-efficient assets supports resilient free funds flow generation across commodity price cycles. This dependable cash flow has enabled the company to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks consistently. Since 2013, Whitecap has returned approximately $3.3 billion through dividends and has repurchased about $935 million in shares since May 2017. Its current monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share yields 4.69% on a forward basis.

Whitecap is also positioned to benefit from elevated oil and natural gas prices amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At the same time, the company continues to strengthen its production profile through disciplined capital investments. After spending $676 million in the first quarter, management remains on track to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year to support production growth.

In addition, Whitecap focuses on realizing cost synergies and improving operating efficiency following its acquisition of Veren. As the integration progresses, these initiatives could enhance profitability and drive stronger free cash flow generation. Supported by its solid financial performance, the company also plans to reduce net debt by approximately $1 billion this year, lowering its net debt-to-funds-flow ratio to roughly 0.5 times and further strengthening its balance sheet.

Given its disciplined capital allocation, improving financial position, and long-term growth initiatives, I believe Whitecap is well positioned to deliver solid operational and financial performance in the coming quarters, supporting the sustainability of its monthly dividend and creating attractive long-term value for shareholders.