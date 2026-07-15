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The Perfect TFSA Stock: A 7% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

Monthly TFSA income can feel like a surprise bonus, but the best payouts are the ones a business can actually sustain.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A TFSA keeps dividends and gains generally tax-free, making it ideal for income investing.
  • Slate Grocery REIT pays monthly and yields near 7%, backed by grocery-anchored U.S. properties.
  • Its payout looks stretched on AFFO, so the high yield comes with real cut risk.

Monthly income inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the investing equivalent of finding $5 inside your coat pocket. Sure, it’s yours, but you weren’t exactly expecting it. It’s not life-changing on day one, but still deeply satisfying. A steady cash deposit can help investors build confidence, reinvest more often, and turn a TFSA from a sleepy account into something that actually does work.

The TFSA adds the best part. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says contributions are not tax-deductible, but income earned inside the account, including investment income and capital gains, is generally tax-free, even when withdrawn. That makes the TFSA a strong home for income-producing investments, especially for investors who want cash flow without adding to taxable income.

The key is not chasing the biggest yield on the board. A giant payout can look exciting right up until it gets cut. The better question is whether the business can keep generating the cash needed to support its payments. That brings us to Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN).

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Slate

Slate REIT is not a regular stock, but a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on U.S. grocery-anchored properties. In short, it owns shopping centres built around stores people still visit when the economy gets weird. Groceries do not become optional just because interest rates put a strain on your wallet.

That is what makes the REIT interesting for TFSA income investors. Slate REIT owns necessity-based retail real estate, and its tenants serve everyday spending needs. Investors are therefore betting on people continuing to buy food, household goods, and essentials.

The monthly paycheque angle is real. Slate Grocery’s distribution table shows monthly payments of about $1.22 per unit through 2026. That puts Slate REIT’s forward yield around 6.9% at writing. Yet investors should not clap too loudly just yet. A higher yield can signal opportunity, but it can also signal concern. Income investing loves a good bargain. It does not love a trap wearing a nice hat.

Numbers don’t lie

The latest results reveal both the appeal and caution. Slate REIT reported funds from operations (FFO) per weighted average unit of US$0.25 in the first quarter of 2026, while its FFO payout ratio was 86.2%. That is the cleaner income metric to watch, since REIT investors often use funds from operations to judge distribution coverage.

The tougher number is adjusted FFO. Slate Grocery’s AFFO payout ratio reached 111.9% in the same quarter, up from 104.7% a year earlier. That means the distribution looked stretched on an adjusted funds from operations basis. Investors should not ignore that. Monthly income only works if the business can keep supporting it.

Even so, a $10,000 TFSA investment at a 6.9% yield would generate roughly $690 a year, or about $57.50 a month. Sure, that won’t pay the mortgage, but it could cover a utility bill, part of the grocery bill, or simply be reinvested in more units each month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SGR.UN$17.66566$1.22$690.52Monthly$9,993.56

Considerations

The portfolio still has defensive qualities. Slate Grocery reported total assets of about US$2.4 billion at the end of March 2026, and its grocery-anchored focus gives it exposure to tenants tied to daily needs rather than discretionary splurges.

The risk is clear. A high yield, elevated AFFO payout ratio, U.S. real estate exposure, and interest-rate pressure all deserve respect. Currency moves also affect Canadian investors, since Slate Grocery declares distributions in U.S. dollars before conversion.

Still, Slate Grocery can suit TFSA investors who understand the trade-off. It offers monthly cash, a near-7% yield, and exposure to necessity-based real estate.

Bottom line

For investors building TFSA income, Slate REIT deserves a spot on the watch list. A pullback, improving AFFO coverage, or lower interest-rate pressure could make those monthly paycheques look even more attractive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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