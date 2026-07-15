The TSX posted a modest gain on Tuesday as strength in mining and financial stocks offset weakness elsewhere, while investors will closely watch the Bank of Canada’s rate decision, U.S. wholesale inflation data, and developments in the Middle East today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 15

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Mixed crude oil and metals prices suggest a flat TSX opening today, with focus on the Bank of Canada's monetary policy report, rate decision, and U.S.-Iran conflict developments.

Trekor Metals surged 12.2% following solid production results and reaffirmed guidance, while Open Text and Wesdome Gold Mines fell sharply.

The TSX Composite rose 68 points to 35,321 on Tuesday, backed by rebounding metals prices and a strong financial sector amid cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

The escalating U.S.-Iran conflict kept the Canadian stock market rollercoaster ride going on Tuesday, even as much cooler-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data boosted expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts later this year. A day after starting the week on a slightly negative note, the S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 68 points, or 0.2%, to settle at 35,321.

Although a rebound in metals prices drove mining stocks higher, with the financial sector also showing strength, steep losses in technology and industrial shares pressured the TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Trekor Metals (TSX:TKO) was the top-performing stock for the day, as it jumped by 12.2% to $11.18 per share. This rally in TKO stock came after the copper miner, which was previously known as Taseko Mines, posted solid second-quarter production results and reaffirmed its 2026 production guidance.

Last quarter, Trekor’s Gibraltar mine produced 30.3 million pounds of copper, while the Florence Copper operation added 5.2 million pounds as its production ramp-up continued on schedule. The company also said Florence remains on track to bring additional production wells online in the second half of the year, showing confidence in its growth outlook.

First Quantum Minerals, Altius Minerals, and Hudbay Minerals were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they climbed by at least 6.7% each.

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However, OpenText, Wesdome Gold Mines, Constellation Software, and CGI fell by at least 4% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Telus, BlackBerry, and BCE were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil and metals prices were largely mixed in early trading on Wednesday, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

This mixed movement in commodity markets came as investors continued to assess the latest developments in the U.S.-Iran conflict after Washington launched another round of strikes on Iranian military targets and Tehran responded with fresh missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. allies in the region. Continued signs of disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could keep energy markets on edge and drive volatility in TSX resource stocks throughout the session.

More importantly, the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) latest monetary policy report, rate decision, and press conference will remain on TSX investors’ radar this morning, as investors also await the U.S. wholesale inflation report.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Cogeco Communications will announce its latest quarterly results after the market closing bell today.

Market movers on the TSX today