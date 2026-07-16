CRA Benefits: 4 Cash Payments Canadians Should Watch for This Month

July CRA benefit deposits can ease the summer budget squeeze, and some investors may use any leftover cash to buy into Canada’s value-shopping trend.

Dollarama is benefiting from trade-down demand and strong same-store sales, but the stock is expensive.

Use benefit money for essentials first, and only invest true surplus you won’t need for bills.

July is into that habit of turning every errand into a bill. Groceries, gas, kids’ activities, rent, utilities, and the mystery $37 that disappears every time anyone leaves the house can make summer feel expensive fast. So, for eligible Canadians, CRA-administered benefit payments this month can offer some welcome breathing room.

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Incoming

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) lists four key July payments to watch. The Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit (CGEB), formerly the GST/HST credit, went out July 3. The Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) landed July 10. The Advanced Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) also arrived July 10. The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is scheduled for July 20.

Those payments do not all apply to everyone. The CCB is for eligible families with children under 18, while the CGEB supports people with low and modest incomes. The OTB applies to eligible Ontario residents, and the Advanced CWB supports lower-income workers. Benefit season is not a free-for-all, sadly, and the CRA remains very committed to rules.

Still, the timing matters. A single payment can help cover a grocery run, a utility bill, school supplies, rent pressure, or debt. For many households, that is the real investment decision. Use the cash where it lowers stress first. Only after essentials are covered should Canadians think about investing. That might sound painfully responsible, but a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) should not compete with groceries. The future matters, but so does dinner.

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DOL

For investors with room to put extra cash to work, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) offers an interesting way to invest in the same affordability pressure many households feel right now.

Dollarama is Canada’s best-known discount retailer. It sells everyday goods, consumables, seasonal items, household products, party supplies, and other low-cost essentials. The business is not complicated. People want value, Dollarama stock sells value, and the checkout line often proves the point.

The company also benefits when shoppers become more careful. Persistent inflation can push consumers to trade down, compare prices, and stretch budgets. That isn’t fun for households, but it supports Dollarama’s stock value proposition.

Into earnings

The latest results show the strength of that demand. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Dollarama’s sales rose 21.4% to $1.85 billion. Comparable-store sales in Canada increased 5.6%, helped by higher transaction counts and a larger average transaction size.

That comparable-sales number is the one investors should remember. It shows existing Canadian stores continued to pull in more business, not just that the company added locations. Growth from new stores is nice, but growth from stores already open is nicer.

Dollarama stock also continues to expand. The company grew its Canadian store count from 1,638 on May 4, 2025, to 1,719 on May 3, 2026. It also added sales from 410 stores in Australia through Dollarama Australia.

Considerations

The dividend is small, but growing. Dollarama stock’s latest dividend table shows a yield of just 0.24% at writing. Yet that low yield is the valuation point, too. Dollarama stock trades at a premium, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 39 at writing. Investors are paying for quality, growth, and consistency. This is not a bargain-bin stock, despite the shopping carts.

The risk is price. If Dollarama’s growth slows, margins weaken, or the Australia expansion takes longer than expected, the stock could fall because expectations already sit high. Discount retail may be defensive, but the share price is not immune to disappointment.

Bottom line

All said and done, Dollarama stock remains one of the clearest Canadian ways to invest in value-seeking consumers. CRA benefit payments can help households manage the month.

For investors thinking years ahead, Dollarama stock shows how affordability can become a durable business advantage. July’s cash payments may come and go. The need for value is not going anywhere fast.