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Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA at Age 35

Wondering whether your TFSA savings are on track at age 35? Here’s how the average Canadian compares, and two stocks that could help you build more wealth.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
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Key Points
  • The average Canadian aged 35 to 39 has a TFSA worth $18,842, but the right investments could make a much bigger difference over time.
  • Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) continues to deliver steady growth with rising earnings, dividends, and share buybacks.
  • CGI (TSX:GIB.A) could benefit as more businesses invest in AI and digital transformation.

If you have just turned 35 and have been wondering whether your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is where it should be, you are not alone. Many Canadians compare their savings with those of friends or social media, but a better comparison is real national data.

The latest Canada Revenue Agency figures show Canadians aged 35 to 39 have an average TFSA fair market value of $18,842. That gives investors a realistic starting point instead of unrealistic expectations. But what matters more than your current balance is what you do with it from here. Whether your TFSA is above or below the national average, consistently investing in high-quality businesses and giving them time to compound can make a meaningful difference over the long term.

In this article, I’ll highlight two quality Canadian stocks that could help you build more wealth over the long run.

shopper carries paper bags with purchases

Source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands stock

If you are aiming to grow your savings beyond the average over time, Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) could be a great stock to focus on. The company owns well-known brands including Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs.

QSR stock has climbed 13% over the last year and currently trades at $104.19 per share, giving it a market cap of $36.1 billion. It also offers an attractive 3.5% annualized dividend yield at this market price.

Even amid growing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, Restaurant Brands continues to benefit from improving sales across much of its business. In the first quarter, the company’s consolidated system-wide sales climbed 6.2% year-over-year (YoY), while comparable sales rose 3.2%. Burger King U.S. delivered a strong 5.8% YoY comparable sales increase, and the international business posted 5.7% comparable sales growth.

As a result, its revenue climbed to US$2.3 billion from US$2.1 billion a year ago as stronger system-wide sales supported franchise revenue growth. Adding to the optimism, Restaurant Brands’ adjusted operating income rose 13% YoY to US$610 million, while adjusted diluted earnings climbed 14.6% to US$0.86 per share.

The company also resumed share repurchases during the quarter and still expects to buy back US$500 million worth of shares in 2026. Combined with its target of more than 8% annual organic adjusted operating income growth over the long term, Restaurant Brands could remain a solid wealth builder for TFSA investors.

CGI stock

Another stock worth considering if you want your hard-earned TFSA savings to keep growing over the years is CGI (TSX:GIB.A). It’s one of the world’s largest information technology and consulting companies.

Its shares currently trade at $92.58 each with a market cap of $19.6 billion. While the stock has declined 33% over the last year and offers a modest 0.7% dividend yield, following the recent pullback, the shares appear undervalued and a compelling long-term buy.

In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in March), CGI’s revenue rose 3.3% YoY to $4.2 billion as clients continued investing in digital modernization and artificial intelligence (AI) projects. Its net earnings rose 3.5% YoY to roughly $445 million while diluted earnings jumped 10.6% to $2.09 per share.

The company also generated $451.1 million in operating cash flow for the quarter and maintained a healthy backlog of $31.5 billion, equivalent to about 1.9 times its annual revenue.

CGI now expects growing demand for AI solutions to continue supporting its future growth. Instead of simply offering AI tools, the company is focused on helping clients modernize complex systems and deliver measurable business outcomes. That strategy, combined with its resilient business model and strong client relationships, could make CGI a compelling long-term addition for investors looking to build a larger TFSA balance.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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