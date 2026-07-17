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I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 6% Dividend Giant

A monthly TFSA dividend can feel effortless, but it only works if you have contribution room and the business can fund the payout.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • TFSA room is limited to $7,000 for 2026, so confirm your available space to avoid over contribution penalties.
  • Peyto pays $0.12 monthly, yielding about 6%, supported by low-cost gas production and recent cash generation.
  • Natural gas prices are volatile, so the dividend can look safe until the commodity cycle turns.

A monthly dividend inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the kind of small luxury investors do not appreciate until it starts showing up like clockwork.

A steady cash payment, sheltered from tax, can make a TFSA feel less like a parking spot for savings and more like a tiny income engine with manners. But there are a few things to consider.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Getting started

The first rule is room. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says the TFSA dollar limit for 2026 is $7,000, added on Jan. 1, 2026. It also reminds investors that contributions reduce available room immediately, while CRA account information may not reflect recent activity right away. So before putting anything into a TFSA, check your own records. The CRA is not known for shrugging at over contributions.

Once the room exists, the next question is what belongs there. For investors seeking income, a monthly dividend stock can make sense. The TFSA keeps eligible investment growth and withdrawals generally tax-free, while the monthly payout creates a regular rhythm investors can spend, save, or reinvest.

The risk is concentration. I would not tell every investor to literally put an entire TFSA into one energy stock and call it a day, but perhaps one contribution. Yet if I had to choose one high-yield Canadian name for a focused income position, Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) would be near the top of the list.

PEY

PEY stock is a natural-gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on Alberta’s Deep Basin. The company describes itself as an explorer and producer of unconventional natural gas with an industry-leading cost structure and a focus on profitability.

That cost focus is important, as natural gas is a moody business. Prices can move quickly, sometimes for sensible reasons and sometimes because the market woke up spicy. Low costs give PEY stock a better chance of staying profitable when commodity prices weaken.

The dividend is the obvious draw. PEY stock confirmed a monthly dividend of $0.12 per common share for June 2026, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30. Annualized, that works out to $1.44 per share.

PEY stock now trades with an annual dividend yield of about 6%. That is the headline number, and it’s large enough to get income investors’ attention without needing a neon sign — all while trading at just 10.44 times earnings.

Looking ahead

So, what would that mean inside a TFSA? A $7,000 position at a 6% yield would generate roughly $416 a year, or about $34.50 a month. That will not pay for a retirement cruise, unless the cruise is in a canoe, but it can buy more shares, cover small bills, or build a growing cash pile.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
PEY$24.20289$1.44$416.16Monthly$6,993.80

The recent results help support the payout. PEY stock reported first-quarter 2026 funds from operations of $293 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, and generated $139.7 million of free funds flow. The company also said production rose 10% year over year.

PEY stock also has a useful long-term catalyst. In June, Britain’s Centrica signed a 10-year natural gas supply agreement with PEY stock starting in 2029. The deal links pricing to Europe’s Title Transfer Facility benchmark and gives PEY stock exposure to international LNG-linked pricing beyond North American benchmarks.

That does not remove the risk. PEY stock still depends on natural gas prices, drilling results, hedging, transportation, capital costs, and demand. If gas prices fall hard, cash flow can fall hard too. A 6% yield can reward investors, but it can also flash a warning about volatility.

Bottom line

PEY stock offers a rare mix. Monthly income, a high yield, low-cost natural gas production, and a route toward more diversified pricing over time. For TFSA investors who can handle energy swings, this dividend giant could keep pumping out cash while Canada’s natural gas story keeps building.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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