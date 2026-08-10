Lightspeed Stock Plunged 13% After Earnings: Is the Turnaround Finally a Buy?

A 13% earnings-day drop may be giving investors a second look at Lightspeed’s improving, post-divestiture turnaround story.

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Losses are shrinking and payments are rising, but cash flow and margins are still weak.

Lightspeed’s core business is growing faster after selling Upserve, even if reported growth looks slower.

A company can shrink its quarterly loss by 95%, beat its revenue outlook, and still watch its stock plunge 13% before dinner. Earnings season has a wicked sense of humour. It also reminds investors that the market grades the future, not the report card management just handed in.

For a commerce platform like Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), I’d watch three moving parts. Subscription revenue shows whether merchants keep paying for the software. Payment volume shows whether the platform captures more value whenever those merchants make a sale. Gross profit and free cash flow reveal how much becomes useful money.

Investors also need to separate reported growth from organic growth after a divestiture. Selling a business can make the company smaller on paper while leaving a faster-growing core behind. That distinction matters when a sudden drop among Canadian growth stocks demands attention.

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A cleaner Lightspeed

Lightspeed provides point-of-sale software (POS), payments, inventory tools, e-commerce, financing, and supplier services to retailers, restaurants, and golf businesses. The company recently sold its non-core Upserve product line so it could concentrate on North American retail and European hospitality.

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That streamlined core delivered a strong first quarter of fiscal 2027. Revenue reached US$322.7 million, growing 17% organically and beating management’s outlook. Reported growth was a more modest 6% because the prior-year comparison included more Upserve revenue, which explains why both numbers belong in the conversation.

The bottom line improved even faster. Lightspeed’s net loss narrowed to US$2.4 million from US$49.6 million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose to US$17.5 million. This isn’t yet a pristine profit machine, although it has stopped behaving like revenue growth deserves an unlimited expense account.

Payments at work

Lightspeed stock processed US$11.3 billion of payment volume during the quarter, equal to 44% of the sales flowing through its platform, up from 41% as reported a year earlier. Greater payments penetration can lift revenue from existing customers without finding a new shop for every dollar of growth.

The two priority markets looked especially healthy. Revenue from North American retail and European hospitality increased 20%, while Lightspeed stock added approximately 1,300 net customer locations. New artificial-intelligence (AI) tools, multi-location restaurant controls, and a Meta advertising integration give management more products to sell into that expanding base.

Why the sell?

The release contained two stubborn warning lights. Adjusted free cash outflow worsened to US$4.4 million from US$1.7 million, while operating cash flow fell to just US$0.1 million. Overall gross margin was 43%, and the growing payments mix carries lower margins than subscriptions. More revenue is lovely, but investors eventually want it to bring cash.

Management also maintained its fiscal 2027 outlook rather than raising it. Lightspeed stock still expects US$1.225 billion to US$1.265 billion in revenue and US$75 million to US$95 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company targets US$95 million in adjusted free cash flow for fiscal 2028, making execution over the next several quarters more important than one cheerful revenue beat.

Is Lightspeed stock a buy?

The stock closed at $13.49 on July 30, down 12.8%, before recovering to $14.50 by August 7. Lightspeed stock also repurchased approximately US$86 million of shares during the quarter and ended June with US$372.1 million in cash. Reducing the share count can increase each remaining investor’s ownership, provided management isn’t burning through the balance sheet to do it.

Therefore I’d treat Lightspeed stock as a small, gradual purchase rather than declare the turnaround complete. Competition, inconsistent cash flow, lower-margin payment revenue, and another guidance disappointment could send the stock back downstairs. Buying in stages during a stock market correction leaves room for that possibility.

Bottom line

The 13% earnings-day plunge showed how little patience the market has left. If Lightspeed stock converts rising payments, a cleaner portfolio, and improving earnings into its promised free cash flow, however, that impatience could give long-term investors their most useful entry point before the turnaround becomes obvious.