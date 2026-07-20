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Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in July

Put $5,000 to work in July by spreading it across five proven Canadian stocks tied to big, long-term trends.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Brookfield and Enbridge can add global growth and steady, contracted cash flow with dividends you can reinvest.
  • Cameco, Dollarama, and CN give exposure to nuclear demand, value-focused shoppers, and essential rail infrastructure.
  • These are high-quality names, but earnings swings and valuation risk mean diversification and patience still matter.

A $5,000 July investment can do more than sit around waiting for the next market dip. Split across five strong Canadian companies, it can provide exposure to global assets, energy infrastructure, nuclear power, consumer spending, and the railway network that keeps the economy moving.

July also offers a useful entry point. Recent quarterly results have separated companies with real operating momentum from stocks simply riding a popular story. Investors still need diversification when buying stocks in Canada, since even excellent businesses can wobble after earnings.

The five names below combine growth, defensive cash flow, and long-term relevance. They will not all lead the market every month, but Canadian blue-chip stocks rarely need to perform party tricks to build wealth.

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Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN) gives investors access to asset management, insurance, infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, and private equity. First-quarter fee-bearing capital increased 12% to US$614 billion, helping fee-related earnings rise 11%. That expanding base can create more recurring earnings without Brookfield relying entirely on asset sales.

Management also repurchased shares during 2026, suggesting it saw value in its own stock. Brookfield’s structure remains complicated, and weak real estate markets can create pressure. Still, few Canadian companies can raise and deploy capital across as many global opportunities.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) brings income and visible growth. Its pipelines, gas utilities, storage facilities, and power assets generate largely regulated or contracted cash flow. The company added roughly $2 billion of projects during the first quarter, lifting its secured growth backlog to about $40 billion.

That backlog supports growth through the end of the decade, while Enbridge’s dividend provides cash investors can reinvest along the way. Debt and project execution remain risks, yet the company owns infrastructure North America uses every day. Very inconvenient to replace, which is rather the point.

Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) offers direct exposure to the nuclear-power revival. Uranium-segment adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $423 million during the first quarter, up from $286 million a year earlier, as sales volumes and realized prices improved.

Electricity demand from data centres, manufacturing, and electrification continues strengthening the case for reliable, round-the-clock power. Cameco can still swing sharply with uranium prices and sentiment, so I would keep the position smaller than the steadier names. Nuclear growth may be powerful. Calm it is not.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) continues proving that value retail can also deliver growth. Fiscal 2027 first-quarter sales jumped 21.4% to $1.85 billion, while Canadian comparable-store sales increased 5.6%. Its Australian business also contributed $192.8 million in sales.

The stock’s valuation remains the main concern. Investors already expect strong execution, leaving little patience for disappointment. Yet Dollarama’s expanding store network and low-cost product mix should keep attracting households watching every dollar.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) owns a rail network connecting three coasts and many of North America’s busiest ports. First-quarter free cash flow climbed 44% to $900 million for CNR stock, while revenue ton miles reached a first-quarter record.

Trade disputes and economic slowdowns can reduce freight volumes, but Canada will still need to move grain, energy products, vehicles, and consumer goods across an enormous country. CNR stock also raised its dividend for the 30th consecutive year in 2026, adding income to an already durable business.

Bottom line

Brookfield offers global growth, Enbridge supplies income, Cameco captures nuclear demand, Dollarama adds defensive retail strength, and CNR stock owns irreplaceable transportation infrastructure. Now, investors don’t need to buy all five at once. A gradual July purchase could build a stronger portfolio before the next market pullback makes these businesses even more attractive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Canadian National Railway, Dollarama, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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