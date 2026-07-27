Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 1 Quantum Computing Stock That Could Be the Next Palantir

1 Quantum Computing Stock That Could Be the Next Palantir

Palantir redefined data analytics through game-changing software. This quantum company is using a similar approach.

Posted by
Adam Spatacco
Adam began writing for the Fool in 2021 and focuses primarily on the technology, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. His background includes working as a financial analyst in a variety of roles ranging from corporate M&A, capital raising, financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, treasury operations, and investor relations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Throughout the AI revolution, Palantir has disrupted legacy enterprise software by introducing its ontology software approach.
  • IonQ is a quantum computing company building a complete platform meant to disrupt classical computing systems.
  • IonQ's appeal across the private and public sectors, combined with rapid revenue growth, parallels Palantir's early days.

Quantum computing harnesses the rules of quantum mechanics to process information differently than classical computers. Instead of bits locked as zeros or ones, quantum systems use qubits that can exist in superposition — holding multiple states at once. In artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing stands out as a major frontier because hybrid quantum-classical systems stand to accelerate machine learning, improve generative models, and tackle problems in areas like logistics or neural network design.

Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates that quantum computing could unlock up to US$2.7 trillion in global economic value by 2035. Prominent use cases span drug discovery, portfolio optimization and risk modeling, and supply chain efficiencies.

Early value will likely come from hybrid approaches that pair quantum processors with classical AI and high-performance computing. Against this backdrop, I see some parallels between IonQ‘s (NYSE:IONQ) quantum computing approach and Palantir Technologies‘ (NASDAQ:PLTR) ascent to dominating the AI software landscape.

Digital brain hologram on future tech background. Productivity of AI evolution

Source: Getty Images

What makes IonQ unique?

IonQ’s approach to quantum computing is to build its systems around trapped ions — individual atoms held in place and manipulated with lasers. This approach aims to deliver identical qubits with exceptionally high operational accuracy and flexibility, allowing any qubit to interact directly with another.

Rather than focusing purely on hardware, IonQ has built a full-stack quantum platform spanning computing, networking, sensing, and security. The company has achieved this through a series of acquisitions that added photonic interconnects for scalable networking, advanced electronic control techniques to facilitate manufacturing, and quantum-safe communications capabilities.

The company’s revenue growth has been striking: IonQ generated US$130 million in 2025, representing 202% growth over the prior year and making it the first public quantum business to surpass US$100 million in annual revenue. In the first quarter of 2026, IonQ brought in US$64.7 million in sales and guided between US$260 million and US$270 million in revenue for the full year as remaining performance obligations (RPO) grew 554% to US$470 million.

Analyzing IonQ’s valuation profile

IonQ’s current market capitalization is US$13.2 billion. At the high end of its 2026 revenue guidance, this implies a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 49, which is well above the typical hardware or software companies.

While the company maintains ample liquidity on its balance sheet, IonQ remains consistently unprofitable. Heavy ongoing investments in research, scaling systems, and integrating acquisitions have driven ongoing EBITDA losses and eaten into the company’s runway.

What makes IonQ the next Palantir?

Palantir turned big data analytics into mission-critical software for enterprises and government agencies alike. IonQ is attempting something analogous by creating an end-to-end quantum AI ecosystem. I think IonQ echoes Palantir’s early trajectory as a specialized platform company tackling a transformative domain featuring both government and commercial traction, rapid top-line expansion, and a defensible technological edge.

Is IonQ a good stock to buy today?

IonQ’s valuation is undeniably stretched compared with its near-term fundamentals. Nevertheless, the combination of the company’s technological differentiation and its progress toward a comprehensive platform could make the premium more justified for investors who have a long-term horizon.

With that said, IonQ stock is not a low-risk buy today. While the company’s unique profile and growth trajectory may render the valuation reasonable rather than completely detached from reality, investors should be convinced that quantum computing will deliver on its promise before blindly pouring into the stock.

Learn more: 9 Best Quantum Computing Stocks for 2026 and How to Invest

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Adam Spatacco has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends IonQ and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Digital brain hologram on future tech background. Productivity of AI evolution
Tech Stocks

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canada’s new $2 billion push for AI computing could create a rebound opportunity in one beaten-down Canadian AI stock.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

If the TSX Rally Continues, These Are 2 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX stocks could turn a record-setting market rally into profits from trading activity and jet deliveries.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

How a $20,000 TFSA Could Grow Into $100,000 by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aiming to turn $20,000 into $100,000 by 2030 likely requires extreme returns, and one Canadian space stock is positioned for…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

I’m Doubling Down on This AI Stock Before It Doubles Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A Canadian AI leader is quietly optimizing over US$200 billion in inventory, and its stock is still well off highs.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Unloading Amazon and Piling Into This TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

Get insights into the recent sell-offs of Amazon stock by billionaires and how it impacts the investment landscape after Buffett.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Tech Stocks

This Is the TFSA Balance You’ll Likely Need to Retire Comfortably in Canada

| Aditya Raghunath

Wondering how much you need in your TFSA to retire well? Here's the target number and how a small-cap stock…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 31% drop has made Shopify and Nutrien look cheaper, even as both companies are still putting up strong operating…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 46% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 46% drop has made Constellation Software far cheaper, even as its cash-flow-driven acquisition machine keeps humming.

Read more »