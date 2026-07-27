1 Quantum Computing Stock That Could Be the Next Palantir

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Throughout the AI revolution, Palantir has disrupted legacy enterprise software by introducing its ontology software approach.

Quantum computing harnesses the rules of quantum mechanics to process information differently than classical computers. Instead of bits locked as zeros or ones, quantum systems use qubits that can exist in superposition — holding multiple states at once. In artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing stands out as a major frontier because hybrid quantum-classical systems stand to accelerate machine learning, improve generative models, and tackle problems in areas like logistics or neural network design.

Management consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates that quantum computing could unlock up to US$2.7 trillion in global economic value by 2035. Prominent use cases span drug discovery, portfolio optimization and risk modeling, and supply chain efficiencies.

Early value will likely come from hybrid approaches that pair quantum processors with classical AI and high-performance computing. Against this backdrop, I see some parallels between IonQ‘s (NYSE:IONQ) quantum computing approach and Palantir Technologies‘ (NASDAQ:PLTR) ascent to dominating the AI software landscape.

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What makes IonQ unique?

IonQ’s approach to quantum computing is to build its systems around trapped ions — individual atoms held in place and manipulated with lasers. This approach aims to deliver identical qubits with exceptionally high operational accuracy and flexibility, allowing any qubit to interact directly with another.

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Rather than focusing purely on hardware, IonQ has built a full-stack quantum platform spanning computing, networking, sensing, and security. The company has achieved this through a series of acquisitions that added photonic interconnects for scalable networking, advanced electronic control techniques to facilitate manufacturing, and quantum-safe communications capabilities.

The company’s revenue growth has been striking: IonQ generated US$130 million in 2025, representing 202% growth over the prior year and making it the first public quantum business to surpass US$100 million in annual revenue. In the first quarter of 2026, IonQ brought in US$64.7 million in sales and guided between US$260 million and US$270 million in revenue for the full year as remaining performance obligations (RPO) grew 554% to US$470 million.

Analyzing IonQ’s valuation profile

IonQ’s current market capitalization is US$13.2 billion. At the high end of its 2026 revenue guidance, this implies a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 49, which is well above the typical hardware or software companies.

While the company maintains ample liquidity on its balance sheet, IonQ remains consistently unprofitable. Heavy ongoing investments in research, scaling systems, and integrating acquisitions have driven ongoing EBITDA losses and eaten into the company’s runway.

What makes IonQ the next Palantir?

Palantir turned big data analytics into mission-critical software for enterprises and government agencies alike. IonQ is attempting something analogous by creating an end-to-end quantum AI ecosystem. I think IonQ echoes Palantir’s early trajectory as a specialized platform company tackling a transformative domain featuring both government and commercial traction, rapid top-line expansion, and a defensible technological edge.

Is IonQ a good stock to buy today?

IonQ’s valuation is undeniably stretched compared with its near-term fundamentals. Nevertheless, the combination of the company’s technological differentiation and its progress toward a comprehensive platform could make the premium more justified for investors who have a long-term horizon.

With that said, IonQ stock is not a low-risk buy today. While the company’s unique profile and growth trajectory may render the valuation reasonable rather than completely detached from reality, investors should be convinced that quantum computing will deliver on its promise before blindly pouring into the stock.

Learn more: 9 Best Quantum Computing Stocks for 2026 and How to Invest