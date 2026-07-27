Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » I’d Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

Canada’s new $2 billion push for AI computing could create a rebound opportunity in one beaten-down Canadian AI stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Ottawa’s AI spending should make it easier for Canadian businesses to use AI at real scale.
  • Coveo helps companies turn their data into better search, recommendations, and customer answers that drive measurable results.
  • Revenue is growing and AI adoption is rising, but it still needs consistent profits to prove the turnaround.

If you thought Canada is already going through an artificial intelligence (AI) boom, think again. Canada is preparing to pour $2 billion into the computing power behind AI. That could give researchers and businesses something they’ve desperately lacked at home: enough high-powered infrastructure to turn Canadian AI ideas into commercial products.

The spending includes support for private data centres, public supercomputing infrastructure, and access to computing resources for Canadian companies. Once that capacity arrives, the opportunity shifts from building AI to helping businesses use it profitably.

Digital brain hologram on future tech background. Productivity of AI evolution

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s AI moment

Canada helped pioneer modern AI, yet many domestic businesses still struggle to adopt it at scale. Expensive computing resources, scattered data, and uncertainty over measurable returns can leave promising projects stuck in the experimental stage.

The federal government now wants to change that. Its national strategy focuses on expanding Canadian-controlled computing infrastructure, accelerating business adoption, and helping domestic AI companies grow into global champions.

Investors don’t need to guess which data centre gets built first to benefit. They can own a company helping large businesses turn their existing information into useful search results, product recommendations, and customer answers, which leads to Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO).

What Coveo does

Coveo provides an AI platform for commerce, customer service, websites, and employee systems. Its technology helps users find relevant products or information instead of wandering through endless menus and eventually giving up with impressive enthusiasm.

Retailers can use CVO stock to improve product discovery and recommendations, while large companies can help employees or customers locate accurate answers faster. Those applications connect AI directly to sales, productivity, and service costs, giving businesses a clearer reason to move beyond pilot projects.

That practical approach makes CVO stock an interesting option among Canadian technology stocks, especially as more domestic computing power makes advanced AI tools easier to deploy.

Adoption is building

Coveo’s core software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription revenue rose 15% during fiscal 2026. Fourth-quarter operating cash flow also more than doubled to US$13.7 million, showing that growth can increasingly produce actual cash rather than another very ambitious slide deck.

Generative AI adoption provides the next step. CVO stock’s generative AI customer count nearly doubled over the year, while those products represented 13% of total subscription contract value by fiscal year-end.

Commerce remained its fastest-growing use case and generated nearly 60% of new bookings during the fourth quarter. That gives CVO stock exposure to companies using AI to increase sales today, not simply preparing for some distant technological revolution.

What $7,000 buys

At a recent price near $4.26, a $7,000 investment would purchase 1,643 full shares for $6,999.18. Holding them inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) would shelter any future capital gains from Canadian tax.

The shares remain more than 50% below their 52-week high of $9.53. CVO stock therefore needs far less investor optimism to deliver attractive returns, although the lower price reflects genuine concerns rather than a clerical error.

And it’s not from fake news. CVO stock still reported a net loss for fiscal 2026, while much larger technology companies continue adding AI search and recommendation tools. The company must convert growing adoption into sustained profitability before investors can treat the turnaround as complete.

Bottom line

Canada’s expanding AI infrastructure could push more companies from experimentation into full-scale adoption. CVO stock already supplies the tools needed to turn business data into sales and productivity, giving patient TFSA investors a small Canadian AI company with substantial room to grow as that shift accelerates.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coveo Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Digital brain hologram on future tech background. Productivity of AI evolution
Tech Stocks

1 Quantum Computing Stock That Could Be the Next Palantir

| Adam Spatacco

Palantir redefined data analytics through game-changing software. This quantum company is using a similar approach.

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

If the TSX Rally Continues, These Are 2 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX stocks could turn a record-setting market rally into profits from trading activity and jet deliveries.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

How a $20,000 TFSA Could Grow Into $100,000 by 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aiming to turn $20,000 into $100,000 by 2030 likely requires extreme returns, and one Canadian space stock is positioned for…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

I’m Doubling Down on This AI Stock Before It Doubles Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A Canadian AI leader is quietly optimizing over US$200 billion in inventory, and its stock is still well off highs.

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Unloading Amazon and Piling Into This TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

Get insights into the recent sell-offs of Amazon stock by billionaires and how it impacts the investment landscape after Buffett.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Tech Stocks

This Is the TFSA Balance You’ll Likely Need to Retire Comfortably in Canada

| Aditya Raghunath

Wondering how much you need in your TFSA to retire well? Here's the target number and how a small-cap stock…

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Dip Buyers Could Win Big: 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 31% drop has made Shopify and Nutrien look cheaper, even as both companies are still putting up strong operating…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 46% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 46% drop has made Constellation Software far cheaper, even as its cash-flow-driven acquisition machine keeps humming.

Read more »