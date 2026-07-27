Canada’s new $2 billion push for AI computing could create a rebound opportunity in one beaten-down Canadian AI stock.

I’d Invest $7,000 in This Tech Stock Before the AI Boom Hits Canada

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Revenue is growing and AI adoption is rising, but it still needs consistent profits to prove the turnaround.

Coveo helps companies turn their data into better search, recommendations, and customer answers that drive measurable results.

Ottawa’s AI spending should make it easier for Canadian businesses to use AI at real scale.

If you thought Canada is already going through an artificial intelligence (AI) boom, think again. Canada is preparing to pour $2 billion into the computing power behind AI. That could give researchers and businesses something they’ve desperately lacked at home: enough high-powered infrastructure to turn Canadian AI ideas into commercial products.

The spending includes support for private data centres, public supercomputing infrastructure, and access to computing resources for Canadian companies. Once that capacity arrives, the opportunity shifts from building AI to helping businesses use it profitably.

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Canada’s AI moment

Canada helped pioneer modern AI, yet many domestic businesses still struggle to adopt it at scale. Expensive computing resources, scattered data, and uncertainty over measurable returns can leave promising projects stuck in the experimental stage.

The federal government now wants to change that. Its national strategy focuses on expanding Canadian-controlled computing infrastructure, accelerating business adoption, and helping domestic AI companies grow into global champions.

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Investors don’t need to guess which data centre gets built first to benefit. They can own a company helping large businesses turn their existing information into useful search results, product recommendations, and customer answers, which leads to Coveo Solutions (TSX:CVO).

What Coveo does

Coveo provides an AI platform for commerce, customer service, websites, and employee systems. Its technology helps users find relevant products or information instead of wandering through endless menus and eventually giving up with impressive enthusiasm.

Retailers can use CVO stock to improve product discovery and recommendations, while large companies can help employees or customers locate accurate answers faster. Those applications connect AI directly to sales, productivity, and service costs, giving businesses a clearer reason to move beyond pilot projects.

That practical approach makes CVO stock an interesting option among Canadian technology stocks, especially as more domestic computing power makes advanced AI tools easier to deploy.

Adoption is building

Coveo’s core software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription revenue rose 15% during fiscal 2026. Fourth-quarter operating cash flow also more than doubled to US$13.7 million, showing that growth can increasingly produce actual cash rather than another very ambitious slide deck.

Generative AI adoption provides the next step. CVO stock’s generative AI customer count nearly doubled over the year, while those products represented 13% of total subscription contract value by fiscal year-end.

Commerce remained its fastest-growing use case and generated nearly 60% of new bookings during the fourth quarter. That gives CVO stock exposure to companies using AI to increase sales today, not simply preparing for some distant technological revolution.

What $7,000 buys

At a recent price near $4.26, a $7,000 investment would purchase 1,643 full shares for $6,999.18. Holding them inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) would shelter any future capital gains from Canadian tax.

The shares remain more than 50% below their 52-week high of $9.53. CVO stock therefore needs far less investor optimism to deliver attractive returns, although the lower price reflects genuine concerns rather than a clerical error.

And it’s not from fake news. CVO stock still reported a net loss for fiscal 2026, while much larger technology companies continue adding AI search and recommendation tools. The company must convert growing adoption into sustained profitability before investors can treat the turnaround as complete.

Bottom line

Canada’s expanding AI infrastructure could push more companies from experimentation into full-scale adoption. CVO stock already supplies the tools needed to turn business data into sales and productivity, giving patient TFSA investors a small Canadian AI company with substantial room to grow as that shift accelerates.