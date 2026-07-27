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Why Canadian Dividend ETFs Could Be the Simplest Way to Defend Your Portfolio

Dividend investing isn’t a perfect strategy, but it’s “good enough” for beginner investors.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
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Key Points
  • Dividends are not free money, but they can still play an important role in a long-term investment strategy.
  • Regular dividend payments may help investors stay disciplined during volatile markets by shifting the focus from share prices to cash flow.
  • XEI provides diversified exposure to Canadian dividend-paying companies through a low-cost ETF with monthly distributions.

Dividends are not free money. When a company pays a dividend, the value of that cash leaves the business. On the ex-dividend date, the share price typically falls by roughly the amount of the dividend, all else being equal.

Companies also generally pay dividends because management believes shareholders are better off receiving excess cash than having it sit on the balance sheet. If attractive opportunities exist to reinvest in the business, repurchase undervalued shares, or make value-creating acquisitions, those options might produce higher long-term returns instead.

That does not mean dividend investing is a bad strategy. For many investors, particularly beginners, dividends provide a psychological advantage that can make it easier to stay invested when markets become volatile.

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Let mental accounting work for you

Behavioural finance teaches us that investors often separate money into different mental “buckets,” even when the dollars are economically identical. Dividend investing can benefit from that tendency.

Instead of constantly worrying about when to sell shares and realize capital gains, investors can focus on the regular cash payments arriving in their account each month or quarter.

That subtle shift in mindset can make a difference during market downturns. Rather than viewing a portfolio solely as a fluctuating share price, you begin thinking like a business owner collecting a share of a company’s profits.

As long as the underlying businesses remain healthy and continue paying dividends, temporary price declines may become easier to tolerate. The dividends can also be reinvested automatically, allowing the income stream to grow over time.

One ETF to consider

For investors looking to build a diversified Canadian dividend portfolio, the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) is worth considering as a hands-off option.

XEI invests in a broad portfolio of 75 blue-chip Canadian dividend-paying companies, with meaningful exposure to sectors such as financials, energy, utilities, pipelines, and telecommunications.

The ETF charges a 0.22% management expense ratio (MER) and currently pays a 3.4% trailing 12-month distribution yield, with distributions scheduled on a monthly basis.

With dividends reinvested and before taxes and commissions, XEI’s total return has compounded at 12.4% annualized over the trailing 10-year period as of June 30, 2026.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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