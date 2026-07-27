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1 Canadian Dividend Champion Down 15% for Lifetime Income

A beaten-down Canadian food dividend payer could reward patient investors with income today and a potential rebound tomorrow.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Premium Brands sells essential food products, so demand stays resilient even when budgets tighten.
  • Results are improving, and asset sales could help reduce debt while growth investments start paying off.
  • Debt and integration risks remain, and the dividend hasn’t grown lately, so buy gradually and reinvest.

A dependable dividend can feel like owning a tiny pension that clocks in even when you don’t. The share price will bounce around, yet each payment buys groceries, covers a bill, or purchases more shares that can generate the next payment.

That last option is where lifetime income starts getting interesting. Reinvesting dividends adds shares without another deposit, while dividend growth increases the cash paid by each share. Put both together for decades and a modest yield can become a surprisingly large income stream.

Still, yield alone won’t build that stream. An unusually high yield can signal that investors expect a cut, so the better hunt is for Canadian dividend stocks backed by expanding cash flow, manageable debt, and a business that can raise prices without chasing customers away.

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles

Source: Getty Images

How lifetime income grows

Before we get to the stock, let’s talk about earning that growth. After all, payment quality and growth matter more than grabbing the loudest number on the screen.

Reinvestment also works best when shares are temporarily unpopular. A lower price lets each dividend buy more shares, setting up more future income if the business recovers. Investors learning about buying stocks in Canada could therefore consider building a position gradually instead of trying to identify the exact bottom.

The goal isn’t a dividend that merely survives next quarter. It’s a company that can keep earning, reinvesting, and paying shareholders through several economic cycles. That combination makes the current pullback in one Canadian food company especially appetizing.

A dividend champion

Premium Brands Holdings (TSX:PBH) owns specialty food manufacturers and distributors across Canada and the United States. Its portfolio spans protein products, sandwiches, bakery items, seafood, and premium food distribution. These aren’t optional software subscriptions. People keep eating, even when household budgets tighten.

The company’s model is more ambitious than selling the same products forever. PBH stock acquires promising food businesses, expands their production, and helps them reach larger customers. That strategy created extra costs while new plants and product launches ramped up, which helps explain why the shares have lost some flavour with investors.

Into earnings

Yet the latest numbers suggest those investments are beginning to work. First-quarter revenue reached a record $2.1 billion, up 24.6% year over year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26.7% to a record $171.2 million. Management also maintained its 2026 outlook after selling its stake in Shaw Bakers and using the proceeds to strengthen the balance sheet.

That sale is an important catalyst. PBH stock expects to generate more than $1 billion by monetizing non-core investments over time, giving it room to reduce debt while its newer production capacity supports sales. In other words, growth and financial repair can happen together, provided management stays disciplined.

Income investors are being paid while that plan unfolds. The quarterly dividend is $0.85 per share, or $3.40 annually. At a recent price near $10, that produces a yield of roughly 3.8%. The stock also sits about 15% below its $106.79 52-week high and trades near 14 times forecast earnings, making the starting valuation far friendlier than it was at the peak.

Looking ahead

There’s still a catch, because there’s always a catch. PBH stock’s pro-forma total debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio was 3.9 after the Shaw Bakers sale. Acquisitions can add growth, but they can also bring integration problems, while beef inflation and a cautious consumer could squeeze margins. The dividend has also stayed at its current rate since 2024, so investors shouldn’t assume the next raise is automatic.

That makes Premium Brands a patient buy, not a reason to empty the chequing account before lunch. Starting with a partial position and reinvesting the quarterly payments would leave room to buy more if earnings wobble, while still capturing a 3.8% yield today.

Bottom line

If new capacity keeps filling, debt moves lower, and free cash flow strengthens, today’s 15% discount could become the foundation for both a recovery and another phase of dividend growth. The real prize won’t be one bargain purchase. It’ll be owning more shares of a stronger business when the next decade’s payments arrive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Premium Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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