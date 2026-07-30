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How Putting $50,000 Into This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Generate $2,770 in Annual Passive Income

This high-yield dividend stock has been consistently paying and growing its distributions, making it a reliable option for passive income.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • A $50,000 investment in this high-yield dividend stock would generate about $2,770 in annual passive income.
  • The Canadian company supports its dividend with stable, contract-backed infrastructure cash flows and has a solid history of dividend growth.
  • While this TSX stock appears well-positioned for future dividend growth, investors should remain diversified rather than relying on a single high-yield stock.

Generating reliable passive income is one of the biggest advantages of dividend investing. For income-focused investors, investing $50,000 in a high-yield dividend stock could generate substantial annual passive income.

However, investors should not chase dividend stocks based on yields alone. A notably high yield can sometimes signal financial stress. If a company’s earnings weaken or cash flows deteriorate, it may be forced to reduce or even eliminate its dividend, leaving income investors disappointed.

That’s why it’s important to focus on Canadian dividend stocks with durable business models, healthy cash flows, strong balance sheets, and sustainable payout ratios. Companies with these characteristics are generally better positioned to maintain and grow their dividends through changing economic conditions.

With that in mind, let’s look at a dependable, high-yield Canadian stock that could generate approximately $2,770 in annual passive income from a $50,000 investment.

Before investing, remember that no single stock should dominate your portfolio. Diversifying across quality dividend-paying companies can help reduce risk, create a more stable income stream, and improve long-term returns.

Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Gibson Energy offers a high-yield of 5.5% yield

Investors looking for dependable, high-yield passive-income stocks should consider Gibson Energy (TSX:GEI). Gibson offers an attractive dividend yield of about 5.5% backed by stable cash flows. Moreover, Gibson has a track record of consistent dividend growth and has been rewarding shareholders with higher payouts through market cycles, making it a compelling long-term income investment.

Gibson Energy owns and operates a diversified network of liquids infrastructure assets, including storage terminals, processing facilities, gathering systems, and waterborne loading services for crude oil and refined products. These assets generate predictable cash flows that support the company’s dividend payments.

Gibson recently raised its quarterly dividend by 5%, extending its track record to seven consecutive years of dividend increases. The increase reflects management’s confidence in the durability of the company’s earnings and cash flow.

Driving its payouts is Gibson’s Infrastructure segment, which generates most of the company’s earnings. Revenue from this business is largely secured through long-term, take-or-pay contracts with investment-grade customers. This contract structure provides excellent cash-flow visibility while limiting exposure to commodity price volatility, helping ensure the dividend remains well supported.

The business is also delivering steady operational growth. In the second quarter of 2026, Gibson reported record Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA of $169 million, driven by higher throughput volumes, stronger asset utilization, and continued optimization across its expanding infrastructure network.

Looking ahead, Gibson has multiple growth catalysts. The acquisition of Teine Energy’s Chauvin Infrastructure Assets expands its Canadian crude infrastructure footprint. At the same time, the Wink-to-Gateway Integration project is expected to enhance network connectivity and improve operating leverage. Together, these initiatives are projected to support annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization growth within the Infrastructure segment.

Overall, Gibson Energy is well-positioned to continue rewarding investors with higher dividend payments in the years ahead.

Earn over $2,770 with Gibson Energy stock

A $50,000 investment in Gibson Energy stock could generate approximately $692.55 in dividend income every quarter or over $2,770 annually at the current dividend payout rate.

For income-focused investors, Gibson Energy offers the potential to convert a one-time investment into a steady cash flow.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Gibson Energy$32.481,539$0.45$692.55Quarterly
Price as of 07/29/2026

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gibson Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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