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How to Use a TFSA to Bring in $500 a Month Completely Tax-Free

A high-yield TFSA ETF like ZWC can turn accumulated contribution room into a tax-free $500 monthly income stream.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A TFSA can pay tax-free monthly income without affecting benefits like OAS or GIS.
  • At ZWC’s recent 6.28% yield, about $95,500 invested targets roughly $6,000 yearly income.
  • The payout can change and the fund’s covered-call strategy can cap gains and pressure the unit price.

A $500 monthly paycheque that never lands on a tax return sounds suspiciously like financial sorcery. Fortunately, Canadians don’t need the Sorcerer’s Stone, a second job, or a tenant texting about the furnace at midnight to create one.

The target we’re seeking is $6,000 annually. How much invested capital it requires depends on the income yield. A 4% portfolio needs $150,000, while a 6.28% yield lowers the requirement to roughly $95,500. That puts the goal within the contribution room some longtime Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) holders have accumulated.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

First, why a TFSA?

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) generally doesn’t tax interest, dividends, capital gains, or withdrawals inside a TFSA. Contributions aren’t tax deductible, but the income doesn’t appear on a tax return or reduce federal income-tested benefits such as Old Age Security (OAS) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). That makes using a TFSA particularly valuable for retirement income.

The 2026 annual limit is $7,000. Someone who was at least 18 in 2009, remained eligible every year, and has never contributed could have as much as $109,000 of room. Younger Canadians, new residents, and existing contributors will have different limits, so the CRA account and personal records deserve a check before any ambitious button-clicking begins.

Unused room carries forward indefinitely. Withdrawals are also added back as new room the following calendar year, not immediately. Replacing a withdrawal too soon without other available room can trigger a 1% monthly over-contribution tax, which would be a rather irritating ending to an article about tax-free income.

A monthly-income ETF

Once the account rules are handled, BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) could do the income-generating work. It holds a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend-paying companies selected partly for yield, dividend growth, and payout strength.

The fund then writes covered-call options on part of its portfolio. Those options generate premiums that supplement the underlying dividends, helping ZWC provide a higher monthly distribution. The trade-off is that selling calls can limit some gains when its holdings charge enthusiastically upward. Investors unfamiliar with the strategy should understand how covered-call exchange-traded funds (ETFs) create income before buying.

ZWC recently traded near $22.93 and paid $0.12 per unit monthly in both May and June. That produces an annualized distribution of $1.44 and a yield near 6.28%. The monthly payment had previously been $0.105, making the recent increase especially helpful for this income target. Here is what the investment could produce if the current distribution continues.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ZWC$22.934,167$1.44$6,000.48Monthly$95,549.31

The position would generate approximately $500.04 each month at the current payout rate. Someone with the full $109,000 of available room could reach the target without filling the entire account, leaving money available for a lower-yielding growth investment or plain old diversification.

Foolish takeaway

ZWC stock’s distribution isn’t guaranteed. Dividends can be cut, option premiums fluctuate, and the unit price can decline. Its 0.72% management expense ratio is also higher than those of many passive index ETFs, while its Canadian portfolio remains concentrated in financials, energy, utilities, and communications.

I would therefore treat $500 as a current target rather than a permanent promise and keep monitoring the distribution. Still, ZWC stock offers diversification, monthly cash flow, and enough yield to turn accumulated TFSA room into a surprisingly useful tax-free paycheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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