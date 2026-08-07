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Here’s a TFSA Stock That Pays You 5.1% Every Month

Dream Industrial REIT could just have kicked off a new multi-year distribution growth spree. Your TFSA could love the raised monthly passive-income stream

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) broke a 13-year distribution freeze on August 4, 2026, by announcing a 2.5% payout increase to its monthly income payout.
  • The Canadian REIT isn't just a TSX dividend stock to buy, but an essential TFSA-specific passive income source.

For the first time in 13 years, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) has raised its monthly distribution. The Canadian REIT is earning more rent per square foot, expanding its cash flow base, pushing portfolio occupancy higher, and finally rewarding loyal unitholders with a long-awaited payout raise. This could be the beginning of a new dividend growth spree for the top performing real estate play. DIR.UN units promise to reward investors with a 5.1% distribution yield and potential capital gains over the next 12 months.

If you are hunting for a compelling Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dividend stock to buy that delivers steady monthly passive income, has strong operational tailwinds, and trades at an attractive valuation discount, this industrial real estate play demands a closer look in August.

Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Why REITs belong inside your TFSA

Building a reliable monthly income stream inside a TFSA is one of the smartest ways to compound wealth. However, structure matters.

Unlike conventional Canadian dividend stocks, REIT payouts are distributed as trust income rather than eligible dividends. In a non-registered taxable account, these distributions don’t qualify for the Canadian Dividend Tax Credit. Depending on the final annual tax breakdown, which often includes rental income, your monthly payouts could be taxed at your full marginal income tax rate.

Inside a TFSA, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) can’t touch those payouts. Every dollar of monthly cash flow hits your portfolio 100% tax-free, keeping every cent working for you.

Why Dream Industrial REIT is a promising TFSA dividend stock to buy in August

Dream Industrial REIT owns a premier portfolio of industrial properties valued at over $8.1 billion. In its second-quarter 2026 earnings report released on August 4, the trust demonstrated how its aggressive growth strategy is paying off. Funds from operations (FFO) per unit increased by 7.8% year over year, driven by a 10.3% surge in Same property net operating income (SPNOI).

The secret behind this growth lies in management’s active capital recycling. During the past quarter, Dream Industrial REIT disposed of $370 million worth of properties into its DCI joint venture (JV) with Canada Pension Plan Investments while retaining lucrative property management rights for recurring fee income. Combined with its Dream Summit JV, which made it Canada’s largest industrial property manager, alongside a U.S. fund and a newly acquired U.K. property manager, fee streams are expanding across North America and beyond the Atlantic.

The trust is rapidly redeploying capital into high-conviction opportunities. It closed $332 million in acquisitions during the past quarter alone, bringing year-to-date property purchases to $550 million.

Portfolio in-place occupancy rose to 94.2%, and the REIT signed over two million square feet of leases at average rental spreads of 15.1%, led by rental hikes reaching 41.6% in Ontario. Consequently, quarterly net rental income expanded 8.1% year over year.

A historic distribution hike backed by cash flow

Generating more rental income from retained assets and new management fee streams have given management the confidence to share profits directly with unitholders. Effective with the September 15 distribution, Dream Industrial raised its monthly payout by 2.5% to $0.0598 per unit ($0.7175 annualized).

The last time the REIT increased its payout was back in 2013. At recent unit prices, this updated payout offers a respectable 5.1% yield.

Crucially, the monthly distribution is well-covered. Thanks to improving portfolio cash generation, the REIT’s FFO payout ratio improved to a conservative 63.1% last quarter. This low payout ratio provides a wide cushion of safety, leaves ample capital for further reinvestment, and potentially marks the beginning of a new multi-year distribution growth trajectory.

Foolish bottom line

Dream Industrial REIT checks every important box for investors seeking a high-quality TFSA dividend stock to buy: high portfolio occupancy, double-digit leasing spreads, expanding fee revenues, and a newly restored distribution growth engine.

Trading at $14.05 per unit, DIR.UN trades at a steep 16.2% discount to its most-recent net asset value of $16.76. Locking in a 5.1% tax-free monthly yield while purchasing institutional industrial real estate at 84 cents on the dollar appeals as a value proposition passive-income investors won’t want to overlook this month.

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Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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