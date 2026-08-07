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Want Income and Growth? Here Are the Best TSX Stocks to Buy

Looking for income and growth? These two TSX dividend stocks could deliver substantial total returns in the coming years.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
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Key Points
  • TFI International and AltaGas are highlighted as TSX stocks offering a mix of growth and income potential through strategic reinvestment and rising dividends.
  • TFI International, with a 656% gain over 10 years, is poised for growth as it exits a freight recession, offering logistical solutions across North America.
  • AltaGas, a utility stock, is experiencing growth with a strong demand for LPG, offering a dividend yield of 2.5% and targeting 5-7% annual dividend growth.

The TSX is full of stocks that earn income but also have attractive growth profiles. When you are looking for growth, you may have to sacrifice dividend yield to an extent. Companies that are growing often need to reinvest a larger portion of their profits to perpetuate that growth.

The best companies have a modest dividend payout ratio and yield. As they grow their earnings, they tend to increase their dividend in lockstep. Investors get the double whammy of a steadily rising stock price (based on profit growth) and a rising stream of income.

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TFI: A TSX transport stock about to hit a turnaround

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is a good example. This TSX stock has a modest dividend yield of 1.4%. However, it has delivered an attractive 656% gain over the past 10 years.

TFI provides freight, transport, and logistics solutions across North America. The company is known for a low-cost, efficient operating model supplemented by regular, strategic acquisitions.

Over the past 10 years, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) have increased by a 13.7% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Free cash flow per share has risen by a 6% CAGR. TFII stock has raised its dividend by a 14% CAGR over that time. It just increased its quarterly dividend by 4% last quarter.

Recently, the company has been stuck in a sluggish freight economy. However, it has used this to clean up operations, improve customer service, and improve network efficiency.

Coming out of the freight recession, it should see margins, earnings, and cash flow accelerate as it starts to add incremental volumes. The company could be positioned to make a large acquisition in 2027.

This is the TSX stock you want to hold before its earnings outlook really starts to improve (hopefully in 2027).

AltaGas: A TSX utility stock in growth mode

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) may not typically be associated with growth stocks. This TSX stock operates a regulated utility in the U.S. and a midstream export business in Canada. The company is firing on all cylinders this year. Its stock is up 103% in the past five years.

Its utility business has above-average, high single digit growth opportunities. AltaGas’ midstream business is seeing a massive wave of demand for liquified petroleum gases (LPG). The war in the Middle East has only accelerated Asian demand.

AltaGas raised its EBITDA and earnings per share guidance by 4% and 6%, respectively. Current guidance would project as much as 12% EBITDA growth over 2025. For a contracted, stable utility-like business, it’s a compelling growth opportunity.

The energy firm has several projects to expand its export capacity. These should be completed in 2027/2028. Each should provide a cash flow boost as the come online into full operation.

AltaGas yields 2.5% today. Since 2021, it has a record of growing that dividend by a 6% annual rate. This TSX stock has a target to grow its dividend annually by a 5–7% rate. ALA offers a nice combination of income and capital growth.

The Foolish takeaway

The TSX is full of stocks that provide a mix of growing dividend income and earnings growth. The combination of compounding stock value and compounding dividends can be powerful over a long period of time. Stocks like TFI International and AltaGas can offer exciting long-term prospects at compounding total returns.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TFI International. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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