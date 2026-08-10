Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Here’s Why These Canadian AI Infrastructure Builders Matter

Here’s Why These Canadian AI Infrastructure Builders Matter

Explore the future of AI infrastructure and discover how hyperscalers impact investment and growth in artificial intelligence.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian firms like Hive Digital Technologies, Celestica, and Bird Construction are key players in AI infrastructure development, partnering with BCE's Bell AI fabric, and stand to benefit from significant investments and partnerships, particularly with potential hyperscaler deals.
  • Hive and Celestica are raising capital to expand AI capabilities, presenting growth opportunities despite short-term stock corrections, while Bird Construction capitalizes on Canada's infrastructure initiatives, promising a robust order backlog and margin improvements by 2027.

When we talk about artificial intelligence (AI), the first names that pop up are Meta, Amazon, and Google. They are the hyperscalers pouring billions into AI. A report by Goldman Sachs Research estimates AI-related investment worldwide to touch $1 trillion in 2026, including $581 billion in the US. It expects AI capital spending as a percentage of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) to increase from 1.8% in 2026 to 2.8% in 2028. These AI infrastructure builders are contributing to the country’s GDP.

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

Why do AI infrastructure builders matter?

AI investment is initiated by hyperscalers and network infrastructure companies. AI is a five-layer stack, as Nvidia puts it. The base layer is energy, followed by chips, infrastructure, models, and applications. Each layer presents ample growth opportunity for investors and brings the world one step closer to AI adoption.

Bell Canada AI fabric

In Canada, BCE (TSX:BCE) is building Bell AI fabric as part of sovereign AI. While Canada doesn’t have a hyperscaler, it has a vast fibre network infrastructure. Bell is building a full-stack AI on top of its fibre network. The fabric will include data centre infrastructure, software, cloud capabilities, professional services, and a partner ecosystem.

The first big loop of the Bell AI fabric is its $1.7 billion, 300-megawatt AI data centre in Sherwood, Saskatchewan. It expects the data center to generate $500 million in annual revenue and $400 million in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) on a run-rate basis by the end of 2027. Bell expects this revenue to grow 2.5% to 4.5% and EBITDA to grow 3% to 4% through 2028.

To build this infrastructure, BCE has partnered with:

  • Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) to construct the data centre building.
  • Celestica (TSX:CLS) for hardware solutions, such as Ethernet switches, storage, rack integration, thermal management and power infrastructure.
  • Hive Digital Technologies (TSX:HIVE) to build an AI factory from Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs).

Three Canadian firms participating in AI infrastructure development

Hive Digital Technologies

Among the three partners of Bell AI fabric, two are raising equity financing to support expansion. Hive has been raising money from a private offering of 0% Exchangeable senior notes. Hive plans to use the proceeds to buy Nvidia GPUs and develop data centres. It has announced various other partnerships to grow revenue from its BUZZ Platform.

It aims to build AI giga factories for hyperscalers. So far, it has partnered with universities and technology companies. Even one deal with a hyperscaler like Amazon or Google can send Hive’s stock skyrocketing, despite the equity dilution from exchangeable senior notes.

Celestica

Celestica is also looking to raise US$3 billion through an equity offering to support working capital and capital investment in design and manufacturing capacity. The original design manufacturer (ODM) is seeing multi-year demand from its customer base, which comprises three hyperscalers, one being Google.

While the equity offering pulled Celestica stock down over equity dilution, the long-term growth prospects look bright. The company moved from third-party manufacturing to ODM for Ethernet switches and storage. It could use the proceeds to build more hardware content for AI data centres.

The 20% correction in Celestica’s share price is an opportunity to buy and book your spot in the future growth rally.

Bird Construction

Bird Construction is benefiting from Canada’s Nation Building initiatives, which have accelerated construction of infrastructure, buildings, and industrial projects. It has an order book of $11 billion, with a favourable mix of higher-margin products. Some of the large capital investment projects include Woodfibre LNG, a nuclear plant, and Bell’s AI fabric.

The BCE AI data centre is just the first project in the BCE-Bird partnership. More such projects could be announced and executed. Bird Construction stock has corrected 15% in July. Now is a good time to buy the stock as it has a strong balance sheet, order backlog, and recurring revenue projects that fund its monthly dividends.

Bird Construction is on track to achieve its targeted 8% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2027, from 6.5% in 2025. It sees growth spurts, with seasonal strength in winter due to the nature of its work program for mining clients and the start of new industrial projects.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Celestica, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyFool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Plunged 13% After Earnings: Is the Turnaround Finally a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 13% earnings-day drop may be giving investors a second look at Lightspeed’s improving, post-divestiture turnaround story.

Read more »

abstract wave
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 28% pullback in Descartes may offer patient investors a cheaper shot at a sticky, high-margin logistics software winner.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Down 42% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS’s painful 55% dividend cut may have turned a shaky payout into a more sustainable 5.6% yield.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

No Moonshot Required: How Canada’s Kinaxis Turns AI Demand Into Steady Profit

| Aditya Raghunath

Kinaxis stock keeps compounding as AI demand lifts SaaS sales and profit margins. Here is what KXS stock investors should…

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Tech Stocks

The Best Undervalued Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two TSX blue chips trading at modest P/E ratios may be priced for pessimism even as earnings improve.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Tech Stocks

Is IonQ Stock a No-Brainer Buy? Here’s What History Says.

| Will Healy

Innovation will be the key to whether a start-up like IonQ can emerge as a quantum computing industry leader.

Read more »

alcohol
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock That Has Created Millionaires and Could Keep Making More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify once turned a $15,000 investment into over $1 million, but today’s Shopify needs new growth engines like AI commerce…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Tech Stocks

Here’s How I’d Double My TFSA Contribution

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian growth stocks have solid prospects and can help TFSA investors to double their contribution room.

Read more »