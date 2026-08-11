This Trillion-Dollar AI Stock Offers Better Quantum Computing Exposure Than IonQ, Rigetti, or D-Wave at a Multi-Year Valuation Low

Microsoft offers a lower-risk way to invest in the future of quantum computing by combining established AI and cloud leadership with an advancing quantum platform.

This article first appeared on our U.S. website.

If you want quantum computing exposure without betting the farm on a pre‑profit science project, I think a case is building that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the more interesting option right now.

Microsoft is a US$3 trillion AI stock whose own quantum roadmap has matured quietly in the background, and with sentiment cooled after a year of worry about AI spending, you’re getting that quantum upside at what looks like a multiyear valuation low instead of peak euphoria.

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Microsoft is already a quantum platform

Microsoft doesn’t market itself as a quantum stock, but its Azure Quantum materials read like a company that has spent years building a full stack.

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Azure Quantum is a cloud service where developers can run quantum programs today on hardware from partners such as IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), Rigetti (NASDAQ:RGTI), Quantinuum (NASDAQ:QNT), and Pasqal, or on advanced simulators, using the same Azure environment they use for AI and high-performance computing. That matters. Quantum is not off in a lab. It’s already being wired into Microsoft’s mainstream developer tools and cloud workflows.

In its quantum overview, Microsoft describes Azure Quantum as an “open, flexible, and future-proofed path” that adapts to how customers actually work. The company is effectively acting as the orchestrator, sitting between enterprise demand and multiple hardware providers. That is a very different position from a single hardware vendor trying to persuade the world to come and build on its island.

Azure Quantum Elements and the long game

The part that really shifts the story for me is Azure Quantum Elements. In 2023, Microsoft announced this system with a bold goal: Compress 250 years of chemistry and materials science progress into the next 25. Quantum Elements combines Azure high-performance computing, AI models from the AI4Science team, and quantum capabilities to let scientists search a vastly larger design space for new materials and molecules than classical tools alone can handle.

In its own words, Microsoft talks about speeding up some chemistry simulations by factors in the hundreds of thousands and expanding candidate materials from thousands to tens of millions. Customers are already using this stack to reshape their research pipelines today while preparing for scaled quantum hardware later. That is exactly the kind of “earn while you learn” model you want as an investor. The company now makes money from AI and high-performance computing while building the bridge to a future quantum supercomputer.

Why this looks different from pure plays

Contrast that with the pure-play names. IonQ’s latest investor materials outline a roadmap to multimillion-qubit systems by 2030 and highlight its position as a full-stack quantum platform spanning computing, networking, and sensing. Rigetti is focused on superconducting hardware, touting a 108-qubit processor available through Amazon Braket and a letter of intent for up to US$100 million in U.S. government funding. D-Wave (NASDAQ:QBTS) is selling a 4,400-plus-qubit Advantage2 annealing system, emphasizing connectivity, coherence, and energy-efficient processing for optimization and materials use cases.

These companies are pushing the frontier and deserve credit for it. They are also, by design, narrow bets. Revenue is still modest, funding is lumpy, and their fortunes depend heavily on how quickly quantum workloads move from pilots to production. If you get the timing wrong, you’re exposed to both technology risk and capital markets risk.

With Microsoft, quantum is one pillar inside a much broader AI and cloud story. Azure Quantum rides on top of a business that already generates massive cash flows from AI, cloud infrastructure, and software, and that can fund long-duration R&D in topological qubits without betting the company. If the quantum timeline slips, you’ll still be a leader in AI and cloud. If the timeline holds and Microsoft’s qubit approach works, you’re suddenly holding a stock that controls both the classical and quantum rails of the next computing era.

To me, the practical takeaway is simple. If you want exposure to quantum, but you also care deeply about downside protection, Microsoft offers a more balanced way in than IonQ, Rigetti, or D-Wave. You get immediate participation in AI and cloud, plus optionality on quantum computing that’s already being woven into real customer workloads, all at a valuation the market has derated from its AI peak.