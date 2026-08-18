5 CRA Red Flags to Watch in Retirement Tax Returns

A few easy-to-miss retirement tax mistakes can trigger costly surprises, but simple checks can keep CRA letters away.

Match every retirement slip to CRA My Account, because missing CPP, OAS, RRIF, or pension income is common.

Retirement is supposed to reduce paperwork. Yet the tax return can suddenly collect more moving parts than a kitchen junk drawer. Canada Pension Plans (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), company pensions, Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals, investment income, and medical expenses may all arrive with their own rules. One forgotten number can then turn a peaceful spring into a surprisingly chatty correspondence with the CRA.

These aren’t five guaranteed audit triggers. They’re common mismatches, reporting gaps, and income thresholds that can produce extra tax, penalties, or questions. The CRA receives copies of many slips directly from issuers, so hoping it won’t notice a missing one is less strategy and more hide-and-seek against a computer. With that, let’s dig in.

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1. Missing retirement income

A slip can be overlooked when several payers are involved. Retirees should compare their return with slips in CRA My Account and Service Canada, then amend the filing if a late slip appears. Repeatedly leaving out income can become considerably more expensive than waiting for the paperwork.

2. A pension split that doesn’t match

Couples may allocate up to 50% of eligible pension income, but both must make the same joint election on Form T1032. Different amounts, unsigned records, or income that doesn’t qualify can undo the tax savings. Pension splitting is a useful planning tool, but not a choose-your-own-adventure page.

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3. An OAS clawback surprise

The 2026 OAS recovery-tax threshold begins at net world income of $95,323. Above it, retirees generally repay 15% of the excess until OAS is fully recovered. One large RRIF withdrawal, capital gain, or year-end distribution can cross that line, making withdrawal timing and pension splitting worth reviewing before December.

4. The TFSA boomerang

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) withdrawals return as contribution room on January 1 of the following year, not immediately. Replacing a withdrawal during the same year without other available room creates an excess contribution taxed at 1% per month. Investors using money inside a TFSA should track their own transactions rather than relying solely on a CRA total that may lag.

5. Foreign-property and gain gaps

Specified foreign property costing more than $100,000 in total at any point during the year can require Form T1135. The test uses cost, not current market value, and foreign income remains reportable below the threshold. Investors should also preserve adjusted-cost-base records for taxable accounts, especially after years of reinvested distributions.

Turn a TFSA into more

Tax planning shouldn’t choose an investment, although account placement can reduce future headaches. CGI (TSX:GIB.A) provides technology consulting, systems integration, and managed services to governments and businesses. Holding this sort of long-term growth company in a TFSA keeps gains and withdrawals from increasing taxable income or OAS recovery tax.

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Bottom line

Retirees don’t need to fear every complicated return. Matching slips, coordinating pension elections, watching OAS income, tracking TFSA room, and keeping investment records can remove most avoidable surprises. The reward is more than a tidy filing. It leaves more retirement money protected, invested, and available for the years still ahead.