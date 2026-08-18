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If I Had to Choose Between TD and BMO, Here’s My Pick

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) are my favourite bank stocks, but only one is the better value this August.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
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Key Points
  • Canadian bank stocks have rallied hard and now trade near historically high P/E levels, so it makes sense to be selective even if the outlook stays positive.
  • TD and BMO look like the most attractive picks, with BMO getting the edge thanks to efficiency gains and a clearer runway for U.S. growth at a similar valuation and yield.

The Canadian bank stocks are on a magnificent run, but it’s still hard to be sanguine about the names, even as their fundamentals and earnings power look to improve over the year ahead. Indeed, it wasn’t all that long ago when the Big Six Canadian bank stocks were down and out.

Provisions for credit losses (or PCLs) were a problem, and their earnings power seemed to be quite a large question mark. Now that the tables have turned, the big question is when the banking cycle will reverse course again. Indeed, nobody wants to be a net buyer of shares after the big gains are in the books, only to catch shares at their peak to suffer a downturn and prolonged period of sub-optimal returns. Of course, there’s no doubting that the valuations are getting up there.

customer uses bank ATM

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian banks are not cheap, but they could still be worth buying

If you’ve been in the Canadian markets for more than a decade, you’ll know that it’s not all that often you see a bank stock going for more than 19.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Historically, bank stocks tend to trade in the low-to-mid teens when it comes to P/E, not border on 20 times. While the recent sideways action could serve as a brief breather that precedes the next leg higher for the banks, I do think that investors should get just a bit more selective when it comes to the individual names.

Some are far pricier than others, but, of course, the broad basket is historically expensive, but that alone does not mean that they’re a sell, especially as the Canadian economy looks to move past recent setbacks.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll move on from the tariff talks and a new USMCA (or CUSMA) deal will be struck as AI productivity gains spread across the broader economy while rates move lower with oil prices. Indeed, in such an ideal climate, each one of the six banks in the Big Six may still be the horses to bet on.

TD Bank or BMO?

But, for now, I do think that Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) look the most compelling when it comes to fundamental strength and relative value, especially as the stakes get higher for the big banks, which, like it or not, is one of the new momentum trades in Canada.

While I’m not against owning both TD and BMO together (more diversification isn’t a bad thing), I do think that shares of BMO could outperform over the next two to three years. And it’s not just about the slightly lower trailing P/E (19.7 times versus 20.2 times for TD), either. BMO’s really been operating at a high level with its efficiency-driven efforts that are poised to keep paying dividends.

Add the ongoing industry tailwinds and the cleared runway to grow in the U.S. market into the equation, and I do think BMO is the more exciting growth story. Indeed, TD Bank faces more regulatory hurdles as it moves down its U.S. growth runway.

Meanwhile, BMO is moving in the fast lane, and as the commercial book looks to grow faster in an AI-driven economic expansion, let’s just say I like the BMO trajectory slightly more.

For the most part, BMO and TD trade at similar P/Es, with similar dividend yields (2.6% or so). Though, BMO wins by a hair in both categories (it’s a tad cheaper with a few basis points more yield, at least as of the time of this writing). So, in my view, the biggest factor is BMO’s growth momentum south of the border.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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