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TD Bank Pledged $150 Billion in Canadian Investment: Is the Stock a Buy Now?

TD Bank just pledged $150 billion to power Canada’s economy. Here’s what it means for TD stock, and whether now is the time to buy.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
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Key Points
  • TD pledged $150 billion over five years to fund Canadian projects in energy, minerals, defense, AI, and infrastructure.
  • Ongoing U.S.-Canada trade tension is a real risk, especially for auto stocks and manufacturers tied to cross-border supply chains.
  • TD's core numbers, including a 16% ROE and improving efficiency, suggest the bank is executing well despite the uncertainty.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) recently made a massive bet on Canada. The country’s second-largest bank is infusing capital to usher Canada into a new growth cycle.

The bank is fresh off a strong quarter, its U.S. remediation issues are finally clearing up, and now it wants to be seen as the engine behind Canada’s next decade of investment.

Valued at a market cap of $277.6 billion, TD Bank stock has returned 346% to shareholders over the past decade, after adjusting for dividends.

So does this pledge change the investment case? Let’s break it down.

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern

Source: Getty Images

What TD’s $150 billion pledge means for Canadian stocks

On Sept. 14, TD Bank Group announced a five-year commitment of $150 billion to fund lending, underwriting, and advisory work across sectors it sees as critical to Canada’s economy. The money is earmarked for energy, critical minerals, defence and aerospace, digital and AI, and infrastructure.

The pledge leans on research from TD Economics, which estimates that Canada could see $1 trillion in new investment across more than 300 projects by 2035. With stronger policy support, the number could climb toward $1.7 trillion, according to the bank’s report.

“Canada is entering a defining period of investment and industrial growth that will shape the country’s economy for decades to come,” said Raymond Chun, Group President and CEO of TD Bank Group, in the announcement. “TD will connect investors with opportunity, help businesses scale, and strengthen the sectors critical to Canada’s next era of growth.”

The announcement positions TD as a primary lender behind Canada’s industrial buildout, as the bank is trying to rebuild investor trust after years of anti-money laundering troubles in the United States.

Trade war risk still looms over TD’s growth story

The pledge comes as trade tensions between Canada and the United States remain unresolved. Speaking at Barclays’ Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 15, Leo Salom, TD’s Head of US Banking, addressed the uncertainty directly.

“There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty still with regards to the state of trade relationships globally. Getting to an effective outcome on those and just arriving at greater certainty, I think, will be one of the many factors that will eliminate some of the doubts that might exist in some of our commercial clients with regards to whether this is the right moment to invest,” Salom said.

The ongoing uncertainty touches auto stocks and manufacturers directly, since cross-border supply chains in the auto sector are among the most exposed to tariff swings.

TD serves many of these clients through its commercial bank, so any prolonged trade dispute could slow the very investment cycle the bank is betting on.

Still, Salom noted that credit quality across TD’s book remains strong, with delinquencies stable and loan loss provisions actually falling in the most recent quarter.

Is TD stock still a good buy?

At Scotiabank’s Financials Summit on September 9, CEO Raymond Chun said the bank posted a return on equity of 16% last quarter, well ahead of its own 13% target for the year.

Chun also pointed to record earnings across nearly every division. TD Securities has doubled its quarterly revenue since the Cowen acquisition, and the bank’s efficiency ratio has dropped from 59.5% to 55%, meaning it now spends less to generate every dollar of revenue.

In the U.S. business, the bank cleared its asset cap room and is opening 100 new branches by the end of 2028, suggesting that years of remediation work are finally paying off.

TD also holds a tier-1 capital ratio of 14.3%, among the highest of any major North American bank, giving it room for buybacks and reinvestment.

TD’s capital position is strong, its U.S. business is finally moving past its regulatory overhang, and its new investment pledge gives it a front-row seat to Canada’s next growth cycle.

For investors who want exposure to Canada’s economic buildout without picking individual project winners, TD offers a diversified way in.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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