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Canada Just Unleashed Nearly $500 Billion in New Investment: Here’s What I’d Buy Now

Nearly $500 billion of “commitments” sounds like a windfall, but the real opportunity is in who finances the projects if they actually get built.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Those commitments aren’t cash arriving tomorrow, but policy changes could still pull more real investment into Canada over time.
  • TD is a direct way to play that theme because big projects need lending, underwriting, and advisory services.
  • The key risk is the boom staying theoretical, and TD isn’t cheap after its rally, so buy for fundamentals.

Half a trillion dollars is enough to make even the biggest investors in the world sit up and take notice. And this week in Toronto, that’s exactly what happened.

Investors from across the world turned their attention to Canada as nearly $500 billion in investment commitments were announced after the Canada Investment Summit. And that could matter enormously for everyday investors. The trick is understanding what the headline represents before buying anything with a maple leaf in its logo.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

What $500 billion really means

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government says the summit generated nearly $500 billion in commitments. It includes almost $100 billion from institutions, roughly $325 billion in bank financing, more than $14 billion from investment funds, and Bell’s planned $52.5 billion Saskatchewan artificial intelligence (AI) expansion.

A financing commitment isn’t the same as $500 billion landing in Canadian corporate bank accounts tomorrow. Some projects may take years to build or never reach construction. Still, Canada wants more capital flowing into energy, critical minerals, defence, AI, and infrastructure.

A “mega” push

There’s another shove coming from Ottawa. Carney announced the Productivity Mega Deduction, allowing businesses to immediately deduct a broader range of capital investments. Ottawa estimates that will cut Canada’s marginal effective tax rate on new business investment from roughly 13% to 6.4%.

That could make more projects attractive. Yet investors shouldn’t confuse a policy announcement with an instant stock market boom.

The TSX didn’t exactly celebrate. Canada’s benchmark index was down roughly 0.7% Tuesday morning as surging bond yields and inflation concerns overwhelmed summit optimism. Financial stocks were lower. Markets, as usual, had several tabs open. For long-term investors, that disconnect is interesting.

Why TD gets my attention

The company I’d watch is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD). TD isn’t building a mine or pouring concrete for a data centre. It’s supplying something nearly every giant investment project eventually needs: money.

TD committed $150 billion over five years to new lending, underwriting, advisory work, and other financing across energy, critical minerals, defence, aerospace, digital infrastructure, AI, and traditional infrastructure.

Lending generates interest income, while underwriting and advisory work can generate fees. A Canadian investment cycle, therefore, gives TD multiple ways to participate. And its wholesale business is already moving in the right direction.

TD’s third-quarter Wholesale Banking revenue increased 25% year over year to $2.6 billion, while adjusted net income climbed 76% to $743 million. The bank specifically credited stronger lending revenue and underwriting fees, two areas that could benefit if Canada’s proposed investment boom moves from announcements into actual transactions.

Looking ahead

The balance sheet gives TD room to play offence. Its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 14.3% last quarter, providing a healthy capital cushion. Investors should still diversify, but TD offers unusually direct exposure to the financing side of this story.

That said, there’s a price for quality. TD recently traded around a price-to-earnings ratio around 18, with a dividend yield around 2.8%. So it’s no bargain.

Even so, I’d rather pay a reasonable price for improving earnings than buy a cheap bank whose best days remain theoretical. TD’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 26% year over year in the latest quarter, while its Canadian business also delivered record revenue and earnings.

Considerations

The risk is that Canada’s investment “supercycle” remains more presentation deck than construction site.

Higher interest rates, regulatory delays, commodity swings, or weaker economic growth could postpone projects and reduce financing demand. Credit losses could also rise if borrowers come under pressure.

That’s why I wouldn’t buy TD simply because Ottawa unveiled an enormous number. I’d buy it because the underlying business was already improving before the summit, and the next several years could hand its commercial and wholesale banking operations a larger pool of projects to finance.

Foolish takeaway

Nearly $500 billion won’t hit the economy at once. If even a healthy portion becomes real projects, however, the companies collecting fees, earning interest, and moving capital could be among the first to benefit.

TD looks well positioned near the cash register today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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