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Here’s a TFSA Stock Yielding 6.6% With Reliable Payments

A high-yield, small-cap energy stock is a strong buy candidate for income-focused TFSA investors.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
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Key Points
  • InPlay Oil (TSX:IPO) is a high-yield TFSA candidate — trading at ~$16.52, up ~39.4% YTD, paying a 6.6% monthly dividend ($0.09/share).
  • The company’s Cardium-focused light‑oil strategy is producing strong cash flow (Q2 sales US$124.1M, Adjusted funds flow US$44.7M), with Delek owning 32.7% and FAFF guidance of US$79–89M for 2026.
  • Monthly payouts accelerate tax‑free compounding in a TFSA (a $7,000 investment yields about $38.50/month; reinvesting dividends could grow that capital to ~$13,519 in 10 years).

When building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio, many Canadian investors instinctively chase high yields. In today’s market, some of the high payouts come from the red-hot energy sector, not just from traditional large-cap industry giants.

A strong buy candidate for tax-free income and total return is InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX:IPO). This light-oil producer is not only a steady passive income generator but also a standout small-cap stock. IPO is up 39.4% year-to-date, outpacing the broader market’s plus-15.6% return. At $16.52 per share, the dividend offer is 6.6%, paid monthly. TFSA investors can opt to reinvest payouts to compound growth or supplement their budgets.

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field

Source: Getty Images

What fuels cash flow

InPlay Oil operates in Alberta, primarily in the Cardium formation. This $457.3 million light oil growth company focuses on generating strong free adjusted funds flow (FAFF). The entry of the Delek Group as a new shareholder with a 32.7% ownership stake in August 2025 adds global energy experience.

The higher price of light oil relative to heavy crude provides strong operating netbacks per barrel of oil equivalent (boe). InPlay Oil uses modern horizontal drilling and enhanced oil recovery techniques. The team concentrates on high netback, low decline assets to generate substantial FAFF, despite moderate commodity price volatility.

Faster compounding of income

InPlay Oil’s payout frequency enables TFSA investors to compound their income faster. While the dividend policy is relatively new compared to established dividend-payers, IPO has never missed a payment since November 2022. Also, the monthly dividend per share is fixed at $0.09.

During higher oil price environments, InPlay Oil prioritizes net debt reduction while ensuring shareholders are kept whole on monthly dividends. For illustration purposes, a $7,000 investment in IPO will produce $38.50 in tax-free TFSA income every month. However, if you reinvest the dividends 12 times a year, your capital will compound to $13,519 (93.1% overall growth) in 10 years.

Doing more with less

In a press release and message to shareholders dated August 13, 2026, management said, “The second quarter of 2026 was another period of strong execution for InPlay. Operationally, InPlay’s first half capital program was executed under budget and ahead of schedule, continuing our track record of doing more with less.”

Because of strong oil production and high oil prices, sales and Adjusted funds flow in the three months ending June 30, 2026, increased 35.5% and 11.5% year-over-year to $124.1 million and $44.7 million, respectively.

Comprehensive income reached $22.9 million compared to the $3.2 million loss in Q2 2025. Operating netback per boe is $40.26, 48% higher than a year ago. InPlay Oil also repurchased $2.2 million in shares, in addition to the $7.2 million dividends paid to shareholders.

For the full year 2026, InPlay Oil’s FAFF guidance is between $79 million and $89 million compared to the $62.4 million actual FAFF in 2025. The company forecasts production and revenue growth of at least 10.9% and 27.6% from a year ago.

Tax-free income generation

Capital gains and dividend income earned inside your TFSA are tax-exempt. If you don’t have an immediate need for cash, consider reinvesting the monthly distributions from InPlay Oil to accelerate tax-free compounding over time. The price appreciation is a bonus.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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