Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Why I Think This Canadian ETF Deserves a Spot in Everyone’s Portfolio

Why I Think This Canadian ETF Deserves a Spot in Everyone’s Portfolio

It really can be as easy as “just buy XEQT”

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • XEQT provides exposure to thousands of stocks across Canada, the United States, developed international markets, and emerging markets.
  • Automatic rebalancing removes much of the ongoing portfolio maintenance and decision-making investors would otherwise face.
  • XEQT's simplicity can help long-term investors avoid performance chasing, market timing, and other behavioural mistakes.

You know an exchange-traded fund (ETF) has developed a loyal following when investors create an entire online community around buying it. The iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) is one of those funds.

Canadian investors have even built the r/JustBuyXEQT community on Reddit around a simple philosophy: buy XEQT, keep adding to it, and stop trying to outsmart the market. I 100% understand the appeal.

Most investors do not need to constantly pick stocks, predict which sector will outperform, or decide whether the United States, Canada, Europe, or emerging markets will lead next year. XEQT packages an entire global equity portfolio into a single Canadian-listed ETF.

For investors with a long time horizon and the risk tolerance for a 100% stock portfolio, I think that simplicity is one of its biggest strengths. here’s why I think XEQT ranks among the best Canadian ETFs.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

What is XEQT?

XEQT is an all-equity asset allocation ETF built from several underlying iShares index funds. Together, those funds give investors exposure to thousands of companies spanning Canada, the United States, international developed markets, and emerging markets.

The portfolio intentionally maintains some home-country bias toward Canadian stocks while still investing the majority of its assets internationally. That gives Canadians meaningful exposure to the domestic market without making their financial future dependent on it.

You also get diversification across sectors and company sizes. Technology, financials, energy, healthcare, industrials, consumer stocks, and numerous other industries are represented. Best of all, XEQT handles the maintenance internally.

As markets move and allocations drift, the ETF rebalances on your behalf. You do not have to determine when to sell U.S. stocks and buy Canadian stocks or whether emerging markets suddenly deserve a larger allocation. You buy one ETF and let the portfolio do the work.

The behavioural benefits matter too

I think one of XEQT’s most underrated advantages has nothing to do with its underlying holdings. It removes decisions.

Investors are constantly tempted to interfere with their portfolios. A technology stock rallies, so they chase it. A country underperforms for several years, so they sell it. Markets crash, so they move into cash. Then they have to figure out when to get back in.

Every additional decision creates another opportunity to make a mistake. XEQT gives you a much simpler framework. Keep contributing, reinvest the distributions, and hold through market cycles.

You will still experience volatility because this is a 100% equity ETF. During a severe bear market, XEQT can suffer substantial losses.

But if you have decades ahead of you and can tolerate those declines, owning thousands of businesses around the world can make it easier to stop obsessing over individual stocks and focus on the behaviour that matters most: staying invested.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

Celestica by the Numbers: 62% Revenue Growth and Real Strong Margins

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is growing fast and its recent dip might not signal the end.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Pays You a 6% Dividend Every Single Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

This stock pays you a dividend every single month, with a 6.6% yield backed by strong occupancy, rising rents, and…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? I’d Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Before the Next TSX Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even with the TSX near records, two high-yield dividend stocks are still beaten up enough to offer contrarian income.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Your Dividend Income Is Falling Behind Inflation: Here’s How I’d Fix It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation quietly cuts the spending power of “steady” dividends, so income investors need dividend growth, not just yield.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

I’m Turning My TFSA Contribution Room Into Real Cash Flow

| Kay Ng

Use TFSA contribution room to buy income assets, reinvest distributions, exercise patience, and let tax‑sheltered compounding grow future cash flow.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Energy Stocks

I Keep Passing on Enbridge for This Dividend Stock Instead

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge pays a steady dividend, but Canadian Natural Resources has the growth, cash flow, and balance sheet strength I want…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Dividend Stocks I’d Trust in My TFSA for Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three of my trusted dividend stocks can form a self-sustaining TFSA income machine for life.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

I Found a Strong TFSA Stock That Pays Nearly 4% Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

This strong TFSA stock pays a monthly distribution of nearly 4% backed by high occupancy, rising rents, and a well-covered…

Read more »