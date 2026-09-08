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Gildan’s Vertically Integrated Supply Chain Could Be the Best Tariff Shield Yet

Gildan’s vertically integrated supply chain and trade-friendly manufacturing footprint could help it protect margins as tariffs shift.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Gildan controls much of its production from cotton to finished apparel, giving it more ways to manage costs.
  • Manufacturing in CAFTA-DR countries can qualify some products for tariff exemptions, helping Gildan stay price competitive.
  • Recent results were boosted by the Hanes deal and one-time items, so watch margins and debt reduction next.

When tariffs change, an apparel company can raise prices, accept smaller profits, or ask its suppliers for a better deal. All of these aren’t particularly appealing when customers are already watching their spending. Owning more of the production process gives a company another option: finding savings inside its own operations.

That’s what makes Gildan Activewear (TSX: GIL) interesting. Its supply chain gives it control over much of how its clothing gets made, while its manufacturing footprint provides access to favourable trade treatment. Together, those advantages could make this Canadian company unusually resilient as trade rules keep shifting.

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GIL

Vertical integration sounds complicated, but the idea is straightforward. Gildan sources cotton, then handles yarn spinning, textile production, sewing, and distribution across its operations. It controls much of the journey from raw material to finished clothing.

That can help management coordinate production, maintain quality, and reduce the number of outside suppliers taking a margin along the way. It also provides better visibility into costs. When an expense increases, management has more opportunities to adjust the process before passing the entire bill to customers.

Owning factories doesn’t automatically eliminate tariffs, however. Where goods are produced and whether they meet trade-agreement requirements still matter. For investors comparing Canadian stocks, a company’s headquarters tells only a small part of its trade story.

Location, location, location

Gildan’s network includes six U.S. yarn-spinning facilities and manufacturing operations in countries including Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic. It also operates in Asia, so its exposure varies across the business.

In its latest quarterly filing, Gildan stock said qualifying apparel under the Dominican Republic–Central America–United States Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR), remained exempt from the new U.S. Section 301 duties discussed in that report.

My view is that this combination is more important than factory ownership alone. An integrated network can help control costs, while qualifying production can benefit from tariff exemptions. A competitor facing higher duties may have to charge more or accept lower margins. Gildan could therefore gain room to compete on price while protecting profitability.

Into earnings

So let’s look beyond headline numbers. Second-quarter revenue from continuing operations reached US$1.6 billion, up 72.3%. The HanesBrands acquisition drove that increase, so investors shouldn’t mistake it for organic growth. Gildan stock generated US$326 million in free cash flow and reported an adjusted operating margin of 22.3%, versus an unadjusted 11.1%.

The quarter also benefited from a US$25 million tariff refund and a US$37.5 million Barbados subsidy. Those benefits mean the margin deserves closer inspection before investors assume it represents normal profitability.

Management’s updated 2026 adjusted earnings guidance is US$4.65 to US$4.75 per share. Meanwhile, today it offers a 1.9% dividend yield, trading at about 40 times earnings at writing.

The risks still count

Gildan’s net debt leverage ratio stood at 3.2 times at quarter-end, above its target range. Integrating Hanes successfully and reducing debt therefore remain important.

There’s also a trade-off to owning production. Factories carry costs even when orders slow. Tariff exemptions can change, and consumers can postpone clothing purchases. I’d watch recurring margins and debt reduction alongside sales when deciding whether to buy shares.

Bottom line

Gildan offers a convincing tariff-resilience story: control over production, favourable treatment for qualifying apparel, and an undemanding multiple of expected adjusted earnings. I’d consider a small position, with room to add as integration and debt reduction progress. The supply chain provides a useful advantage, but consistent cash generation will determine what that advantage is worth.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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