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This Stock Is Down 35% From its High: The Business Looks Better Than the Price

Constellation Software is down about 35%, but revenue and cash flow are still growing, making the drop worth a closer look.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Constellation’s stock is down sharply, but the business is still growing revenue and generating strong operating cash flow.
  • Most recent growth came from acquisitions, while organic growth was weak, so the selloff isn’t automatically a bargain.
  • If organic growth improves and cash generation stays strong, today’s valuation could be a more reasonable entry point.

A stock falling 35% usually comes with an uncomfortable question. Did the market offer you a discount, or did it notice something you haven’t? Both possibilities deserve consideration before anyone starts calling the selloff a gift.

A previous high isn’t a valuation method. A stock that once traded at $100 isn’t automatically cheap at $65. Perhaps $100 was ridiculous. The useful question is whether the business can generate more cash in the years ahead than today’s price gives it credit for.

stock chart

Source: Getty Images

Progress beneath the price

When researching beaten-down Canadian growth stocks, I want evidence that customers still need the product, cash generation remains healthy, and management can reinvest profitably. A falling share price paired with improving operations deserves attention. A falling share price paired with increasingly creative excuses deserves considerably less.

I also separate acquired growth from growth inside the existing business. Buying another company can increase revenue overnight. That said, creating more value for each shareholder takes discipline, especially when acquisitions become the main engine.

CSU

Constellation Software (TSX: CSU) recently traded about 35% below its $4,634.98 52-week high. Yet its latest results don’t describe a business shrinking by one-third.

Constellation stock buys and operates specialized software businesses. These serve particular industries, with products embedded in customers’ daily operations. Replacing essential software involves more than downloading something shinier. Training, integration, reliability, and industry knowledge all matter.

That doesn’t make customers captive forever. Yet it does make the business more durable than a collection of apps people can abandon with the click of a button.

Second-quarter revenue increased 17% to US$3.34 billion. Cash flow from operations rose 10% to US$477 million. Those figures suggest the company is still expanding and collecting cash, even while investors assign its shares a substantially lower price.

The catch

There are points to consider. Most revenue growth came from acquisitions. Organic growth was just 1% after adjusting for currency movements. That’s the strongest reason not to interpret the selloff as an obvious market mistake.

If existing businesses barely grow, future returns depend more heavily on buying additional companies at attractive prices. Constellation stock’s acquisition model can still work, but investors should demand evidence that each new dollar invested produces worthwhile returns.

Artificial intelligence (AI) adds another uncertainty. Cheaper software development could create new competitors or pressure pricing. However, it could also help Constellation stock’s businesses improve products and reduce support costs. Its Jonas operating group is already supporting AI adoption. My view is that industry expertise and customer relationships remain valuable, but neither should be mistaken for immunity.

Finding value

Constellation stock currently trades near 17 times forward earnings. That’s more approachable than the towering multiple investors once accepted, although forecasts can fall and different earnings definitions produce different ratios.

The catalyst I’d watch is improving organic growth alongside continued cash generation. That combination would strengthen the argument that Constellation stock can grow through both its existing operations and acquisitions.

I’d consider a small initial position and build it gradually as results confirm the thesis. The old high isn’t my price target, and returning there isn’t required for an investment to work.

Bottom line

Constellation stock is down roughly 35%, while revenue and operating cash flow are growing. Weak organic growth and AI competition explain why caution remains sensible. Still, the business looks healthier than the share-price decline alone suggests. For patient investors, that’s a reason to investigate now rather than wait until both the story and the price feel comfortable again.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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