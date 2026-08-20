Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 10% Dividend Stock Pays You Every Single Month

This 10% Dividend Stock Pays You Every Single Month

Timbercreek Financial pays a monthly dividend near 10%. Here’s what its Q2 2026 earnings reveal about whether that payout is safe.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Timbercreek Financial generated $0.18 per share in distributable income in the second quarter of 2026, covering its monthly dividend with a 97.7% payout ratio.
  • The company advanced roughly $154 million in new mortgages during the quarter and has cut its stage 3 loan balances by more than 51% since the start of the year.
  • Management expects to resolve most of its remaining troubled loans by the end of 2026, freeing up capital for new, higher-earning investments.

If you’re hunting for steady income, owning monthly dividend stocks can be a good strategy. Valued at a market cap of $520 million, Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is one such stock that deserves a closer look.

Timbercreek a specialty lender that finances commercial real estate across Canada, and it has built its whole business around paying investors monthly.

Today, the Canadian dividend stock offers a 10% yield. Over the last 10 years, Timbercreek stock is down 25%. However, with dividend reinvestment, cumulative returns are closer to 75%.

Let’s see if this high-dividend TSX stock is a good buy right now.

Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Is this Canadian dividend stock a buy right now?

Timbercreek Financial is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset managers and lends capital to real estate investors. Most of its lending portfolio is exposed to multi-residential buildings, along with office and retail properties in major urban markets.

Big banks are often reluctant to underwrite smaller, shorter-term commercial mortgages, especially when borrowers need fast execution or flexible terms.

Timbercreek’s clients are typically sophisticated real estate investors who need bridge financing, sometimes for up to five years, to fund renovations, redevelopment, or a property purchase. In exchange for speed and flexibility, those borrowers pay higher interest rates and fees, which is what fuels Timbercreek’s income.

At the end of the second quarter, more than 81% of the portfolio was invested in cash-flowing properties, and multi-residential assets made up about 60% of total investments.

First mortgages accounted for roughly 94% of the book, and the loan-to-value ratio sat at 68.3%, a conservative cushion that helps protect the portfolio if property values soften.

A focus on the dividend payout

For Canadian monthly dividend stock investors, coverage is a key metric. In Q2 of 2026, Timbercreek generated net investment income of $24.9 million and a distributable income of $14.6 million or $0.18 per share, indicating a payout ratio of almost 98%.

Chief Investment Officer Scott Rowland offered useful context on how consistent that income stream has been. Over the medium term, he noted, quarterly distributable income per share has generally ranged between $0.17 and $0.21, averaging close to $0.19 per share.

Roughly 90% of the loan portfolio is floating rate with contractual floors, and nearly all of these loans are currently sitting at their floor rates.

In plain terms, it means Timbercreek’s income is largely protected even if benchmark rates keep drifting lower, which has helped offset the impact of a falling rate environment on yields.

Cleaning up the loan book

The biggest overhang on Timbercreek’s stock in recent years has been its troubled or staged loans, where it made significant progress in the second quarter.

Stage 3 balances, the most seriously impaired loans, have fallen more than 51% since the start of the year, helped by receiver-led sales of two Calgary properties and other resolution work.

CEO Blair Tamblyn was direct about where things stand. Setting aside the roughly $200 million tied up in staged positions, he said the remaining $1 billion of the portfolio is in very good shape, both on its own and compared with competitors.

He also indicated the company expects most of the remaining problem loans to have much clearer paths to resolution, or be resolved outright, by the end of the year.

As those positions get resolved, management can redeploy that money into new, income-generating mortgages, which should support both earnings and the dividend over time.

Should you buy this monthly dividend stock?

Timbercreek Financial looks like a compelling option for investors who want reliable, monthly cash flow from a Canadian lender rather than a traditional bank or REIT.

The dividend was fully covered last quarter, origination activity was strong at $154 million, and management is making tangible progress clearing out its troubled loans.

I view Timbercreek as a solid buy for income-focused portfolios, provided investors are comfortable with the commercial real estate lending risk that comes with a high yield.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Comfortably Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks stand out for their resilient businesses, sustainable payouts, and strong histories of dividend growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

I’m Maximizing My TFSA Returns Starting This Summer

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Maximizing your TFSA this summer could be a more worthwhile activity as it comes with immediate, tangible rewards.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

The Next Dividend Increase Could Make This TSX Stock Much More Expensive

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor’s next dividend hike could be the signal that pushes the stock higher, not just the cheque that pays you…

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Backed by resilient business models, dependable cash flows, strong dividend track records, and attractive growth opportunities, these two Canadian stocks…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Turn $10,000 Into a TFSA Money Machine

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can turn a $10,000 TFSA into a money machine that produces income and capital gains, both tax-free.

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

Here’s a TSX Stock That Pays Monthly and Yields 4%

| Sneha Nahata

The TSX stock stands out as a monthly dividend payer with a track record of maintaining and increasing its distributions.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Pays You a 6% Dividend Every Single Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

This stock pays you a dividend every single month, with a 6.6% yield backed by strong occupancy, rising rents, and…

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? I’d Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Before the Next TSX Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even with the TSX near records, two high-yield dividend stocks are still beaten up enough to offer contrarian income.

Read more »