3 Stocks to Build a Strong Canadian Income Portfolio

Suncor, TC Energy, and Canadian Utilities just posted strong Q2 results. Here’s why these three stocks fit a Canadian income portfolio.

You’re reading a Fool.ca free article. Go to your Premium Motley Fool experience to see member-only content.

Canadian Utilities received final regulatory approval for its Yellowhead pipeline and continues to fund its $12 billion capital plan without issuing new equity.

TC Energy grew its project backlog to $20 billion and expects 2026 EBITDA at the top of its guidance range, supporting future dividend growth.

Suncor increased its monthly share buyback to $500 million and posted near-record cash flow despite a weather hit to production.

Building a reliable income portfolio doesn’t have to be complicated. Investors often need a handful of well-run companies that generate steady cash flow across market cycles.

Three blue-chip Canadian companies check this box in 2026.

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU), TC Energy (TSX:TRP), and Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) all reported strong second-quarter 2026 numbers.

Source: Getty Images

Suncor stock raises its buyback again

Suncor had a messy quarter operationally.

Tired of guessing which stocks to buy? When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor Canada's total average return is 98% - a market-crushing outperformance compared to 88% for the S&P/TSX Composite Index. They revealed what they believe are 10 stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor Canada. See the stocks * Returns as of July 30th, 2026

Record rainfall and snowmelt around Fort McMurray cut upstream production by an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 barrels a day, according to comments from CEO Rich Kruger on the company’s earnings call.

Suncor generated $5.3 billion in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in the quarter, nearly double last year’s total and just about matching its all-time quarterly record from 2022.

Oil prices averaged roughly $93 per barrel in Q2, significantly below $108 per barrel in 2022. AFFO per share of $4.52 was roughly 20% higher than that same 2022 quarter.

The company cut net debt to $4.5 billion, down 75% from where it stood at the start of the decade. Suncor returned $1.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter, split between $1.1 billion in buybacks and $706 million in dividends.

Starting this month, the monthly buyback increases to $500 million, up from $350 million. It was the second increase this year after starting 2026 at $275 million a month.

CFO Troy Little explained the philosophy behind these steady increases during the call. “We want to deliver something that’s unique and has value to investors, and that is predictable and ratable shareholder returns through the commodity cycle,” he said.

In the last 10 years, the Canadian dividend stock has returned 278% to shareholders, after adjusting for reinvestments.

TC Energy stock keeps growing its project backlog

TC Energy is one of the best dividend stocks for income investors who want exposure to natural gas infrastructure.

The pipeline giant posted 12% year-over-year growth in comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) for the second quarter, and management now expects to land at the upper end of its 2026 guidance range of $11.6 billion to $11.8 billion.

TC Energy has sanctioned about $3 billion in new growth projects so far this year at an average return of roughly 12%.

Its pending approval backlog, projects working through the final stages before sanctioning, grew to about $7 billion, up from $6 billion last quarter.

Beyond that, the company disclosed a new $20 billion backlog of projects still in early development, with almost two-thirds tied to power generation demand.

Management is targeting a leverage ratio of 4.75 times debt-to-EBITDA, a discipline it says will support continued dividend growth as the backlog converts into cash flow over the coming years.

In the last 10 years, the energy stock has returned 165% to shareholders, after adjusting for dividends.

Canadian Utilities stock clears key regulatory hurdles

Canadian Utilities had a quiet but productive quarter.

Adjusted earnings climbed 16% year over year to $140 million, up from $121 million a year earlier, helped by rate base growth and stronger results from its Australian gas utility.

The bigger news involves the Yellowhead pipeline project.

It received its final regulatory approval this month, clearing the way for construction to begin in August, ahead of schedule.

The project is fully contracted with customers and is expected to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Regulators also approved key elements of the company’s rate applications, including provisions that help fund construction costs during the build.

Management pointed to a $12 billion five-year capital plan supporting roughly 6.9% annual growth, funded largely through internally generated cash and debt rather than new share issuance.

In the last 10 years, the TSX dividend stock has returned 123% to shareholders, after accounting for reinvestments.