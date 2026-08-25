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Canadian Retirees Could Be Building a Tax Bill Without Realizing it

Eligible Canadian dividends can inflate “reported income” through the gross-up, which can trigger an OAS clawback even when the cash dividend seems modest.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • A $10,000 eligible dividend becomes $13,800 of taxable income on your return, and that larger number is used for OAS recovery.
  • If you’re near the OAS threshold, holding dividend stocks in a TFSA can avoid the gross-up and protect benefits.
  • Emera offers a 4%+ yield with regulated cash flow, but its debt and valuation mean it’s best accumulated gradually.

A Canadian retiree can receive $10,000 in eligible dividends and have the Canada Revenue Agency treat it as $13,800 of income. Makes sense? Not so much. Even more confusing? If that retiree is already near the Old Age Security (OAS) recovery threshold, the difference could shrink future benefit payments by as much as $2,070.

The surprise comes from the dividend gross-up. Eligible dividends from Canadian corporations are increased by 38% when reported on a tax return. The dividend tax credit helps offset income tax, but it doesn’t undo the larger income figure used to calculate income-tested benefits. The CRA is rather particular about that distinction.

Hand Protecting Senior Couple

Source: Getty Images

Dividends can equal larger numbers

The estimated OAS recovery threshold for 2026 is $95,323. Income above that level can trigger a repayment equal to 15% of the excess. Consider a retiree whose other income has already reached the threshold.

WHERE THE DIVIDEND IS HELDCASH DIVIDENDINCOME REPORTEDPOTENTIAL OAS REPAYMENT
Taxable account$10,000$13,800$2,070
TFSA$10,000$0$0

This assumes the retiree’s other income has already reached the OAS threshold and the entire grossed-up dividend is subject to the 15% recovery rate.

It doesn’t make Canadian dividends bad. The dividend tax credit can make them tax-efficient compared with interest income. The problem is holding a growing dividend portfolio in the wrong account when pension income, Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits, and mandatory registered retirement income fund withdrawals already place someone near the threshold.

Retirees should estimate taxable income several years ahead, including the grossed-up value of Canadian dividends, not merely the cash arriving in the account. Available Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) room can then be assigned to investments whose income might otherwise push reported income higher.

Dependable dividend

Canadian utility stocks can suit this strategy because regulated assets generally produce more predictable earnings than businesses dependent on fashion, commodity prices, or whether consumers suddenly decide they need another subscription.

Emera (TSX:EMA) owns regulated electric and natural gas utilities serving approximately 2.1 million customers. Its largest operations are in Florida, with additional assets in Atlantic Canada and the Caribbean. Tampa Electric and Nova Scotia Power give the company exposure to growing electricity demand, infrastructure upgrades, and the continuing need for grid reliability.

Emera stock’s latest quarter wasn’t flawless. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell to $0.69 from $0.79 a year earlier as higher corporate interest expense and foreign-exchange losses offset progress elsewhere. However, operating cash flow before working capital increased 8% during the first half of 2026, and the company invested more than $1.7 billion in customer-focused infrastructure.

Management expects to complete a $4 billion capital program this year. Its longer-term $20 billion plan is intended to produce annual rate-base growth of 7% to 8% through 2030, supporting targeted average adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 5% to 7%. Dividend growth is expected to be slower at 1% to 2% annually, making Emera stock primarily an income investment rather than a rapid dividend-growth story.

Earning income

At a recent price of $71.25, Emera stock’s $0.7325 quarterly dividend provides a yield of approximately 4.1%. A $10,000 investment would purchase 140 full shares for $9,975 and produce $410.20 in annual dividends if the payment remains unchanged.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
EMA$71.25140$2.93$410.20Quarterly$9,975.00

Emera stock isn’t a bargain merely because its yield exceeds 4%. The shares recently traded near 22.5 times trailing earnings, while the capital plan requires substantial financing. Higher borrowing costs, unfavourable regulatory decisions, storm damage, and weaker Canadian-dollar translations of U.S. earnings could all slow progress.

I would therefore accumulate Emera stock gradually instead of treating utility status as a certificate of invincibility. The regulated assets provide visibility, but investors are still paying for management to deliver the projected growth.

Bottom line

Retirement tax planning isn’t only about how much income an investment pays. Where that income appears can determine how much tax and OAS recovery follows it home. Using available TFSA contribution room for a dividend stock such as Emera stock can preserve the cash income while keeping it away from the calculation that quietly reduces government benefits.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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