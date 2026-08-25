I Found a TFSA Stock Yielding 3.2% That Pays Me Reliably

Manulife’s “boring” 3% yield may be safer than an eye-catching 8% payout that’s one bad quarter away from a cut.

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The stock isn’t cheap after its rally, so building a position gradually can reduce entry-price risk.

Its dividend looks well covered with a low payout ratio and strong capital metrics, giving the payout room to grow.

Manulife is growing core earnings and buying back shares, which supports both dividend safety and per-share growth.

The most dangerous dividend can be the one that looks irresistible. An 8% yield may feel like finding money in a winter coat, right until the company cuts the payment and the share price removes considerably more from the other pocket.

Reliability usually looks less dramatic. It comes from recurring earnings, a manageable payout ratio, a strong balance sheet, and several ways to grow. I’d happily accept a smaller starting yield when the company can defend the payment and has room to increase it.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) currently offers that combination. Its roughly 3.2% yield won’t cause an income investor to fan themselves with the annual report, but the company’s capital position and recent earnings growth provide much better evidence than a flashy yield alone.

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The evidence

Manulife stock sells insurance and provides wealth- and asset-management services across Canada, Asia, and the United States. Insurance premiums can produce recurring income, while investment management fees generally grow alongside client assets. The combination gives Manulife stock more than one earnings engine and helps it stand out among Canadian dividend stocks.

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Second-quarter core earnings increased 12% year over year to $1.9 billion. Core earnings per share (EPS) rose even faster, climbing 16% to $1.09 as share repurchases gave each remaining share a slightly larger claim on the business.

Asia supplied much of that momentum, with core earnings rising 21%. Rising incomes and comparatively low insurance penetration provide Manulife stock with a longer growth runway than the mature Canadian market’s alone.

Room to breathe

Manulife stock increased its quarterly dividend by 10.2% earlier this year, lifting the payment from $0.44 to $0.485 per share. More importantly, the second-quarter core dividend payout ratio was only 45%. More than half of core earnings, therefore, remained available for reinvestment, share repurchases, acquisitions, and additional financial protection.

The company’s Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ratio stood at 136%, while financial leverage declined to 22.2%. Those figures provide a useful cushion against weaker markets, unexpected insurance claims, and changes in actuarial assumptions.

Manulife stock has also been shrinking some of its older risks. A recently announced $3.2 billion reinsurance transaction covering part of its U.S. long-term-care business was the third such deal in three years. Together, the transactions are expected to reduce legacy long-term-care reserves by approximately 24%.

Putting $7,000 to work

At a recent $61.41, Manulife’s $1.94 annualized dividend produces a 3.16% yield, which rounds to 3.2%. A $7,000 investment inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) would purchase 113 full shares for $6,939.33, assuming sufficient contribution room.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MFC $61.41 113 $1.94 $219.22 Quarterly $6,939.33

The position would produce $219.22 annually, averaging $18.27 per month even though the payments arrive quarterly. If the dividend increased by 5% annually, income could theoretically reach approximately $280 after five increases without buying another share.

That illustration isn’t a forecast. Manulife stock’s latest 10.2% increase was impressive, but boards approve each dividend, and future increases will depend on earnings, capital requirements, and market conditions.

Reliability doesn’t mean cheap

Manulife stock recently traded near 16.6 times trailing earnings and approximately 28% above an analyst fair-value estimate of $48. Investors are no longer receiving the turnaround price available before the stock’s recent rally.

Insurance earnings can also change quickly when equity markets fall, credit losses rise, or actual claims differ from the assumptions used to price policies. Currency movements and weaker growth in Asia could introduce additional volatility, while Canada’s insurance segment recently faced a less favourable claims experience.

I’d therefore build the position gradually instead of treating dividend reliability as permission to ignore the valuation. Waiting for an ordinary market pullback could improve both the starting yield and potential long-term return.

Bottom line

Manulife stock won’t provide the TSX’s largest yield, and that’s rather the point. It offers a supported 3.2% starting yield, a manageable payout ratio, strong capital, and growing exposure to Asian insurance and global wealth management. For a long-term TFSA, those qualities could prove considerably more valuable than an 8% yield held together by optimism and office tape.