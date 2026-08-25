Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » The Best Canadian Bank Stocks for Dividends in 2026

The Best Canadian Bank Stocks for Dividends in 2026

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a higher-yielding bank stock that’s worth buying amid earnings season.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Canadian bank stocks have finally pulled back, creating a chance to buy quality dividend growers at better prices even with earnings-season volatility ahead.
  • Scotiabank stands out with a 3.8% yield and a relatively lower valuation (about 16.5x trailing P/E), plus a shift toward more U.S. exposure that could improve its risk/reward.

Finally, the big Canadian banks have slid a bit, so dip buyers can think about stepping in. Indeed, those who’ve been waiting for a rise in volatility have been kept sidelined for quite a while. In my humble opinion, there’s no sense in starting to get worried about the bank trade just because the group is starting to weigh down the TSX Index. At the end of the day, the Canadian market has been able to shrug off recent banking pressures, thanks in part to significant strength in the gold miners as well as large-cap tech. Indeed, as it turns out, the Canadian stock market isn’t just about the Big Six banks.

Of course, they do play a big part, and if the TSX Index is to break out further, I do think the group needs to get going. Whether or not earnings season will allow the Big Six to move past Go while collecting $200 remains the big unknown right now. It’s unsettling to have to buy a stock going into earnings season while momentum has exhausted itself. But, in my view, it’s times like these when there’s more value to be had by investors who understand that a bit of near-term pain is often the cost when it comes to getting high-quality dividend growers at slight discounts.

man withdraws money from ATM

Bank of Nova Scotia

For income investors who want big upfront dividend yields, capital appreciation potential, dividend growth, and a reasonable relative price of admission, I like shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). The 3.8% dividend yield is just one of the reasons why I prefer the name as we head into what’s sure to be a more challenging season for the banks. The stock is down just north of 5% from all-time highs. And, depending on how earnings go, the stock will be closer to a correction or its all-time highs. By the time this piece is published, the quarterly results will probably be released.

And depending on what’s served up as well as the market’s mood, BNS might go from a mild buy while it’s halfway to a correction to a must-buy as the bank looks to make its next move. Regardless of how the results go, I think the shares are a great bet because of the relative discount (16.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), which isn’t bad considering much of the Big Six go for P/E multiples in the high-teens) and the dividend that could surpass 4% before many of its rivals hit the 3% yield mark.

With the strategic shift towards the U.S. market and slightly away from the more volatile Latin American market, I do think the risk/reward is that much more compelling. Of course, Bank of Nova Scotia isn’t yet a force in the U.S. market. However, with low-risk optionality to increase its exposure to U.S. banking and room to take a page out of the playbook of its Canadian rivals, I do think a strong case for a more in-line multiples makes sense for shares of BNS.

So, if you want more dividends from a financial, shares of BNS may very well be today’s best bank.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

Thinking About Bank Stocks? Here’s What to Know This August

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) trades at a historically high earnings multiple.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Bank Stocks

Scotiabank Just Reported Q3 Results: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

| Jitendra Parashar

Scotiabank just delivered record quarterly results as earnings improved across its major businesses. Here’s what the latest numbers could mean…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Stocks for Beginners

The First $100,000 Is the Hardest: Waiting Another Year Won’t Make It Easier

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Delaying a TFSA contribution by just one year can cost far more than $7,000 once decades of compounding are lost.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

Don’t Miss This Stock if the TSX Rally Continues

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is looking too cheap to ignore, especially if the TSX rally moves through August and September.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Bank Stocks

The Easy Money in Canadian Banks May Be Gone: These 2 Still Have Room to Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian bank stocks aren’t cheap anymore, so the next gains will likely come from banks improving earnings, not expanding valuations.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Thinking About Bank Stocks? Here’s What to Know This August

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Bullish on the big banks? Here's what I would keep an eye on before buying more.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

These Are the Dividend Stocks I’d Trust in My TFSA for Life

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three of my trusted dividend stocks can form a self-sustaining TFSA income machine for life.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

If I Had to Choose Between TD and BMO, Here’s My Pick

| Joey Frenette

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) are my favourite bank stocks, but only one is the better value…

Read more »