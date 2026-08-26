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Here’s Where I Think Enbridge Stock Will Be in 3 Years

Enbridge doesn’t need to soar to deliver solid returns; its 5.5% yield and steady growth may do the heavy lifting.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Enbridge could reach about $81 by 2029 if cash flow grows ~5% yearly and valuation stays steady.
  • Dividends matter here: a 5.5% yield plus modest annual raises can drive much of the return.
  • Key risks are leverage and politics, including debt staying high and 2028 Mainline toll negotiations.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) probably won’t double over the next three years. It may not need to. A stock already yielding roughly 5.5% can produce an attractive return through a considerably less exciting combination of modest growth, rising dividends, and the continued absence of financial catastrophe.

My base case places Enbridge stock near $81 by 2029, up from a recent $70. Add approximately $12.35 per share in dividends over those three years, and the potential total return becomes much more interesting than the share-price forecast alone.

concept of growth

Source: Getty Images

That $81 estimate

Enbridge stock expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow per share, and earnings per share (EPS) to grow at an average annual rate of approximately 5% after 2026.

If the share price eventually follows that per-share growth while Enbridge stock’s valuation remains roughly stable, compounding the recent $70.22 price by 5% annually produces a theoretical price of $81.29 after three years.

That isn’t a price target delivered on stone tablets. Interest rates, investor sentiment, and pipeline politics can alter the valuation even when the underlying business performs well. Still, an analyst fair-value estimate near $76 suggests the recent price doesn’t require investors to pay three years of growth in advance.

How it grows

Enbridge stock owns liquids pipelines, natural-gas transmission systems, regulated gas utilities, storage facilities, export infrastructure, and renewable-power assets. Much of its cash flow comes from regulated rates or long-term contracts rather than daily commodity prices, giving this member of the Canadian dividend stock club unusually visible revenue.

Second-quarter distributable cash flow increased to $2.95 billion from $2.90 billion a year earlier. Management maintained 2026 guidance of $5.70 to $6.10 per share, comfortably above the current $3.88 annualized dividend.

The secured project backlog has also reached approximately $41 billion. Line 5 relocation work is expected to enter service in early 2027, while gas-transmission expansions, liquefied-natural-gas connections, and utility investments provide additional growth routes. Pipelines aren’t known for thrilling product launches. Once built and contracted, however, they can keep earning revenue while trendier businesses discover that consumers have moved on.

Dividend put to work

Enbridge stock’s quarterly dividend is currently $0.97, or $3.88 annually. Assuming 3% annual dividend growth, the payment could reach approximately $4.24 per share after three increases. An investor buying near $70.22 would then earn a yield on the original purchase price of roughly 6%.

A $7,000 investment inside a TFSA would purchase 99 full shares for $6,951.78, assuming sufficient contribution room.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$70.2299$3.88$384.12Quarterly$6,951.78

Here is how that position could develop if the share price grew 5% annually and the dividend increased by 3%. The calculations exclude dividend reinvestment.

PERIODPROJECTED SHARE PRICEPROJECTED ANNUAL DIVIDENDPOSITION VALUEANNUAL INCOME
Today$70.22$3.88$6,951.78$384.12
Year 1$73.73$4.00$7,299.37$395.64
Year 2$77.42$4.12$7,664.34$407.51
Year 3$81.29$4.24$8,047.55$419.74

The position could collect approximately $1,223 in dividends during the three years. Combining those payments with the projected share value produces roughly $9,270, or a total return near 33% on the amount invested. That is an illustration, not a promise, and it assumes the dividends aren’t reinvested or taxed.

Bottom line

I think Enbridge stock could trade around $80 to $82 in three years, with the annual dividend approaching $4.24 per share. The path probably won’t be tidy, but investors don’t need spectacular price growth for the stock to work. A 5.5% starting yield, modest business growth, and three more dividend increases could do the heavy lifting quite nicely.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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