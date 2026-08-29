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These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Great for Retirees

Combining Fortis, Emera, and another defensive Canadian dividend stock creates a resilient retirement income portfolio capable of weathering economic cycles, and trade wars…

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Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
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Key Points
  • Low-volatility utilities generate low-risk retirement income: Fortis (TSX:FTS), Emera (TSX:EMA), and Hydro One (TSX:H) stock offer respectable dividend yields with low five-year TSX betas of 0.40–0.45, providing less than half the volatility of the broader Canadian stock market.
  • These top Canadian dividend stocks combine long dividend growth streaks (up to 52 years) with conservative payout ratios and predictable revenue from regulated electricity and gas operations across North America.
  • The 3 retirement income stocks add balanced growth and capital preservation for retirees' comfort.

Investing during retirement requires a fundamental mindset shift. The primary goal is no longer about chasing hyper-growth stocks or beating the TSX during explosive bull runs. Instead, it becomes about capital preservation, keeping pace with inflation, and generating reliable passive income to fund daily living. High-quality Canadian dividend stocks offer an ideal middle ground by delivering steady passive income alongside modest long-term growth to retirees stepping away from a regular paycheck.

When building a low-risk income portfolio, market volatility is your biggest enemy. That is why tracking a stock’s five-year beta relative to the S&P/TSX Composite Index is crucial. While standard international stock screeners measure volatility against the technology-heavy S&P 500, benchmarking against the TSX tests how a company holds up against domestic market swings in energy, materials, and banking sectors. A five-year TSX beta between 0.40 and 0.45 means a stock potentially experiences less than half the volatility of the broader Canadian market, making regulated utilities a premier choice for risk-averse investors, including retirees.

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Three top dividend stocks for retirees

Given the selection criteria, utilities rise to the top here. Three of these top TSX dividend stocks to buy in retirement would include Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock, Emera (TSX:EMA), and Hydro One (TSX:H) stock.

Let’s take a closer look.

Why Fortis stock is a retirement investor’s dream

Fortis stock stands as the gold standard of Canadian dividend income investing. Offering a 3.4% dividend yield, Fortis boasts a remarkable 52-year dividend-growth streak. Investors in FTS stock have experienced a 650% total dividend growth over the past 35 years.

The Canadian utility’s expansive network of 99% regulated electric and gas distribution assets across North America delivers exceptional revenue, earnings, and cash flow visibility. Supported by a disciplined capital deployment program, management projects annual payout growth between 4% and 6% through 2028.

With a low TSX beta of 0.43 and a conservative payout ratio of 70% to 75%, Fortis stock provides an enduring foundational anchor for retirement portfolios.

Emera stock’s higher upfront yield attractive for retirees

Among the three top dividend stocks for retirees, Emera stock serves investors seeking a higher immediate cash return very well. Operating regulated electric and gas utilities in Florida and Atlantic Canada, Emera offers an attractive 4.2% dividend yield. The payout is backed by a 19-year growth streak. While near-term dividend increases are expected to moderate to 1% to 2% as management prioritizes balance sheet deleveraging and asset sales, the utility targets a safe payout ratio of 65% to 70%.

Given its five-year beta of 0.45 against the TSX, Emera stock delivers relatively low-risk dependable upfront income coupled with long-term economic expansion.

Hydro One stock

Hydro One functions as a pure-play monopoly on Ontario’s electric transmission grid, controlling roughly 98% of the province’s high-voltage lines. Although its 2.6% initial dividend yield is lower than its utility peers, investors willingly pay a premium for its structural stability and an undisturbed 10-year dividend-growth streak.

The Canadian utility appointed Megan Telford as president and CEO in June 2026, maintaining operational momentum. Hydro One continues to grow its asset and revenue base. It invested $812 million in capital projects in the second quarter alone, pushing year-to-date capital deployment past $1.5 billion. New investments, and favourable rate increases may comfortably support steady 5% to 6% annual dividend-growth rates in the near future.

Backed by a tight 60% payout ratio and a 0.40 beta against the TSX, Hydro One stock appeals as a low-risk Canadian dividend stock to buy and hold in retirement.

Three top TSX dividend stocks for retirement passive income

Fortis stock, Emera, and Hydro One stock could pay reasonable dividends, add low-risk growth potential, and grow a passive-income stream. Here’s a summary of their key attributes to consider for retirement plan income investing.

Dividend stockDividend YieldDividend Growth StreakDividend Growth PotentialPayout Ratio5-Yr Beta vs. TSX Composite
Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)3.4%52 Years4% – 6% annually through 202870%-75%0.43
Emera Inc. (TSX:EMA)4.2%19 Years1-2% near term65%-70%0.45
Hydro One (TSX:H)2.6%10 Years5% – 6% annually60%0.40

Combining these three defensive Canadian dividend stocks creates a resilient retirement income portfolio capable of weathering economic cycles, and trade wars, while insulating a golden-years nest egg from broader market turbulence.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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