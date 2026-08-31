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Here’s How I’m Building My Own Pension With Dividend Stocks

I’m building my own pension by owning high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that can grow their earnings, dividends, and share prices for decades.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Building a personal pension by buying quality dividend growers with decades to compound, prioritizing long-term dividend and earnings growth over chasing high current yield.
  • Two buys illustrate the plan: TMX Group — Canada’s dominant exchange operator with recurring, asset-light revenue, strong H1 results (revenue +16%, adj. EPS +27%), about 1.9% yield and roughly 10% dividend CAGR.
  • Brookfield — a global real‑assets and alternative‑manager that’s delivered about 15% annualized returns with reinvestment, about 10% dividend growth (recent 16.7% raise), and a roughly 0.7% yield today but strong long-term compounding potential.

With decades still separating me from retirement, I have an important advantage: time. Rather than simply chasing the highest dividend yields today, I’m focused on building an income stream that can grow substantially over the years.

That means I’m willing to buy dividend stocks when temporary business setbacks or market weakness create attractive opportunities. My goal is straightforward: own companies with durable competitive advantages, growing cash flows, and the financial strength to increase their dividends year after year.

A starting yield of around 4% would certainly be attractive, particularly when it’s roughly double the broader Canadian market yield. However, I don’t necessarily need that much income today. A lower-yielding company that can compound earnings and dividends at a high rate could ultimately provide a much larger retirement income stream.

Here are two stocks I’m buying for that reason.

person stacking rocks by the lake

Source: Getty Images

TMX Group: A Canadian financial infrastructure powerhouse

TMX Group (TSX: X) is the financial backbone of Canada’s capital markets, operating the Toronto Stock Exchange and other major platforms where securities and contracts are listed, traded, and cleared.

What particularly attracts me is its dominant position. TMX Group has virtually no direct domestic competition, giving it a powerful competitive moat and an important role in the Canadian economy.

It is an asset-light business that can generate attractive margins, while recurring revenue from market data, analytics, and listings adds stability.

The company’s recent results demonstrate why I’m optimistic. In the first half of the year, revenue increased 16% to $975.7 million, operating income climbed 25% to $465.7 million, and adjusted earnings per share jumped 27% to $1.28.

TMX Group has increased its dividend at roughly a 10% annualized rate over the past decade and recently raised the payout by 8.3%. At $54.55 per share, the stock yields about 1.9%, with a sustainable payout ratio of roughly 40%.

That yield isn’t huge today. But if earnings and dividends continue compounding, the income generated on my original investment could become considerably more meaningful in retirement.

Brookfield: Betting on long-term compounding

Brookfield (TSX: BN) is another important piece of my personal pension strategy.

Brookfield owns and operates a collection of high-quality real assets and businesses while managing alternative investments around the world. Its scale, global reach, and operational expertise provide significant advantages.

With dividends reinvested, Brookfield has generated annualized returns of nearly 15% over the past decade. Its dividend has also grown at roughly 10% annually over the same period, while the company recently increased its payout by 16.7%, indicating management’s confidence in the business.

At $57.45 per share, the stock yields only about 0.7%. Yet Brookfield targets long-term shareholder returns of more than 15% annually, making it a compelling growth-oriented complement to higher-yielding dividend stocks.

The bottom line: Building income for the future

TMX Group and Brookfield illustrate why I’m not simply chasing dividend yield. I want growing income, supported by growing businesses.

By reinvesting dividends today and owning companies capable of increasing their payouts for years, I can potentially create a personal pension that becomes larger and more dependable over time.

That’s the strategy: buy quality, reinvest the income, let compounding do the heavy lifting, and give my dividend stocks decades to work.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Corporation and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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